Warrant Sweep in Chas. Co. Nets Seven Arrests

LA PLATA, Md.

(Nov. 14, 2017)—On Monday, troopers from the La Plata Barrack partnered with the Southern Maryland Information Center and a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff's Office to conduct a county-wide warrant sweep. A total of 28 warrant arrest attempts were made which resulted in 6 arrests on traffic related warrants and 1 arrest for a 2nd Degree Assault/Destruction of Property warrant.Those arrested are:• Rondon, Leonel Antonio, 26, of Waldorf, for Failure to Appear / Driving While Revoked;• Brown, Maurike Emone, 19, of Brandywine, for Failure to Appear / Driving with out a License;• Smoke, Savon Manolito, 23, of Waldorf, for Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended;• Eleby, Donte Ishmael, 26, of Waldorf, for Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended;• Carlson, Stephanie Ann, 27, of Marbury, for Failure to Appear/ Driving While Suspended;• Harris, Nicholas Spencer, 27, of Waldorf, for Failure to Appear / Driving While Suspended; and• McConnell, Timothy Warren, 39, of La Plata, for 2nd Degree Assault/ Destruction of Property.