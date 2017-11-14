MSP Reports for Charles Co.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

On Saturday, September 30, at approximately 0545 hours, troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Westbound Route 228 (Berry Road) east of Western Parkway in Waldorf.A preliminary investigation indicates that a 1985 Buick Regal operated by Timothy Moreland, of Waldorf, was traveling in the 1st left turn lane of Westbound Route 228 east of Western Parkway in Waldorf. At the same time, Dwayne Thompson of Loveville, was attempting to walk across westbound Route 228 from the median. For unknown reasons, Thompson entered the travel path of the Buick and was subsequently struck. Thompson was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. Next of kin was notified by MSP La Plata barrack.On Tuesday, October 3, at 1645 hours, Trooper L. German #6730 conducted a traffic stop on a red Infiniti G37 for exceeding the speed limit on Old Washington Road south of VFW Road, Waldorf. Upon making contact with the operator, Willie Randolph III, 25, of Upper Marlboro, Trooper German detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and revealed a 9mm, semiautomatic pistol, oxycodone and marijuana less then 10 grams.Randolph was prohibited from possessing a firearm, due to an open warrant through Harris County Sheriff's Office (Texas). Randolph was confirmed Wanted through Harris County Sheriff's Office for Felony Burglary. Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed they would extradite.Randolph was transported to CCDC and charged with:• CR4203 - Handgun in Vehicle;• CR4203 - Handgun on Person;• PS5133(b) - Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession;• PS5133.1 - Illegal Possession of Ammo; and• Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.On Monday October 9, at approximately 0113 hours, Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving an overturned vehicle on westbound Route 225 (Hawthorne Road) west of Arlough Place, La Plata.A preliminary investigation conducted by the accident reconstructionist from the La Plata Barrack indicates that a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup operated by William Joseph Burch was traveling westbound Route 225 approaching Arlough Place, La Plata. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the double yellow center lines, traveled through the eastbound MD 225 lane and onto the shoulder, where it struck four mailboxes. The Dodge Ram then traveled through a grassy ditch, struck a utility pole, and finally a large tree, before overturning and becoming engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, it was confirmed there was a single occupant inside the vehicle. The operator, and sole occupant, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The identity of the driver could not be confirmed due injuries sustained during the collision and resulting fire. The operator was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and positive identification.On 10/11/2017, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the operator as William Joseph Burch, 45, of La Plata.La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Additional, personnel from the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, Tenth District Volunteer Fire Dept., Indian Head Volunteer Fire Dept., and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, Charles County Hazardous Materials/Support Unit 16, and Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS provided assistance.On October 15, at approximately 2005 hours, TFC K. Burroughs #5966 was patrolling eastbound Route 228 just west of Western Parkway, Waldorf. TFC Burroughs observed a silver Buick Enclave displaying Maryland registration 9BZ0082 traveling eastbound Route 228 just west of Western Parkway in lane 2 with an equipment violation. TFC Burroughs conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.TFC Burroughs made contact with the driver who was identified by his Maryland Driver's License as Thomas Michael Pratt, Jr., 35, of Waldorf. While speaking with Pratt TFC Burroughs detected the odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and TFC Burroughs located a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun in the vehicle, with a loaded magazine next to it. Pratt was placed under arrest for Handgun in Vehicle and Handgun on Person. He was then transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.Date and Time: November 1 at 2145 hoursLocation: Rt. 210 (Indian Head Hwy) at Rt. 227 (Livingston Road), Indian Head, Charles County, MDVehicle(s): Chevy Camaro (white), Maryland registrationDriver: Dean S. Tobin, 24, of Indian HeadVictim(s)/Injuries: N/AAccused: Same as aboveCharges:• Handgun in Vehicle;• Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm;• Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition;• Obliterate Manufacture Serial Number on a Firearm; and• Possess a firearm being a person who is a respondent against whom a current Protective Order has been entered.Disposition: Held at Charles County Detention Center pending hearing with CommissionerNarrative: TFC Jeans #6483 stopped a white Chevy Camaro on northbound Rt. 210 at Rt. 227 in Indian Head for an equipment violation. The vehicle made a u-turn and continued to drive thru the Burger King parking lot where the driver was observed leaning over towards the glove box area as the vehicle continued thru the parking lot and eventually stopping in the Napa Auto Parts parking lot. Upon contact with the driver, Dean S. Tobin, the odor of Marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed a loaded RUGER P95 9mm handgun with a round chambered, off safe and 7 rounds in the magazine in the glove box. The RUGER's serial number was filed off and unreadable. Tobin was arrested, charged accordingly and held at the Charles County Detention Center.On Monday, November 6, at 0806 hours, Trooper A. Roth #6853 and Trooper First Class T. Hooten #5750 conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford Expedition for an inoperable stop light on northbound US Route 301, north of Rosewick Road, La Plata. Upon making contact with the operator, Lydon Cordell Roane, 50, of King George, Virginia, Trooper Roth notice during his conversation with Roane that the glove box was open and revealed Federal Premium 9MM Luger ammunition. A search of the vehicle revealed a Glock 26, 9mm handgun. A search through NCIC/MILES/MVA revealed Roane did not have a valid handgun permit through the State of Maryland.Roane was transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing. Roane was charge with CR4203 – Handgun in Vehicle and R4203 – Handgun on Person.