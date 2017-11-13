MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 13, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.CDS (17-MSP-041028): On September 28, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Detective Sergeant J. Linger was on-duty in the area of MD RT 235 in the area of St. John's Road in Hollywood. D/Sgt. Linger conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Taurus and made contact with the driver, identified as. D/Sgt. Linger observed partially burnt hand rolled cigars in plain view inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, and inspection, the cigar contained K2/Spice which is a synthetic marijuana. Mr. Dyson was arrested for possession of CDS- Non marijuana.CDS (17-MSP-041032): On September 28, at approximately 7:00 a.m., TFC J. Mulhearn responded to a motor vehicle collision on MD RT 5, north of MD Rt 249, Callaway. Upon arrival, TFC Mulhearn made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as. While speaking with Ms. Wood, he observed noticeable signs of impairment at which time Standardized Field Sobriety tests were conducted. As a result of the tests, it was determined that Ms. Wood was driving under the influence and was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected Alprazolam, a controlled dangerous substance. Ms. Wood was charged with driving under the influence of CDS and transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center.CDS POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE (17-MSP-041784): On October 3, at approximately 12:21 a.m., TFC C. DiToto was travelling southbound on MD RT 235 at Pegg Road when he observed a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. TFC DiToto attempted to stop the vehicle on Pegg Road, but it continued. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Pegg Road and Forest Run Drive, TFC DiToto observed the driver throw multiple white bags out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle turned on Westbury Blvd and then stopped at the intersection of Westbury Blvd and Saltmarsh Court. The driver was identified as. Mr. Hill admitted throwing contraband out of the vehicle. A search incident to arrest revealed a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine located in the vehicle as well as a large sum of money on his person. TFC C. Ruth and Deputy Bush returned to the location where the contraband had been thrown from the vehicle and located additional plastic bags of suspected cocaine. Mr. Hill was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS (Crack Cocaine), Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.CDS POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE (17-MSP-041967): On October 4, at approximately 9:45 a.m., while conducting speed enforcement in the area of MD RT 246 at Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, TFC B. Ditoto observed a green Isuzu exceeding the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. TFC Ditoto observed the rear seat passenger acting in a suspicious manner. Upon making contact with the driver, TFC Ditoto observed a pill bottle in plain view and when the front passenger (identified as) was looking for the registration in the glovebox, TFC Ditoto noticed another pill bottle which was unlabeled. The rear passenger had no identification and ultimately provided TFC Ditoto with a false name because he had an active warrant. He was identified as. During a probable cause search, numerous small plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine were located. Mr. Scott was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana and False Statement to a Peace Officer. Ms. Thompson was charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana. Both were transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center.CDS POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE (17-MSP-042026): On October 4, at approximately 4:30 p.m., TFC J. Mulhearn responded to Exquisite Court in Lexington Park for a warrant service. While attempting to make contact with the subject listed on the warrant, he detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the residence. When he approached the front door of the residence he observed live suspected marijuana plants in individual planter pots outside the front door in plain view. The plants were seized and he attempted to locate the owner of the residence. At 5:49 p.m., the home owners,, and, arrived at the residence. Tabatha Hower was charged with Possession of CDS: Marijuana on a criminal summons. David Hower Sr. was charged with CDS Manufacturing, CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of CDS Marijuana on a criminal summons.BURGLARY (17-MSP-043051): On October 11, at 11:30 hours, Trooper D. Coppedge responded to, for a report of burglary/theft. Upon arrival and making contact with the home owner, it was revealed that an unknown person had stolen his Bersa Thunder .380 handgun and approximately $700 cash from a safe inside the residence. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation continues.DISTURBANCE, POSSESSION OF CDS, FIREARM VIOLATION (17-MSP-037761): On September 5, at approximately 6:00 p.m., TFC A. Oyler responded to South Springsteen Court in California for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, TFC Oyler made contact with a male subject, identified as, who was causing the disturbance. During TFC Oyler's investigation, it was revealed Mr. Butler was in possession of cocaine and a handgun.THEFT (17-MSP-038373): On September 9, at approximately 3:00 p.m., TFC S. DiToto responded to Target in California for a reported theft of a wallet. Upon arrival and making contact with the victim, it was discovered the victim left her purse in a shopping cart, unattended, while she was in the adjacent isle. Video surveillance identified a white male, wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and red shoes remove a wallet from the victim's purse and left the store. Investigation continues.CDS POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE (17-MSP-038841): On September 13, at approximately 1:19 a.m., TFC Meurrens conducted a traffic stop in the area of Old Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road in Great Mills. Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, over 94 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered. Further investigation revealed the drugs belonged to a passenger in the vehicle, identified as. During a search incident to arrest, a large amount of cash was also found on Mr. Padgett. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with the Intent to Distribute. He was also wanted on an open warrant through King George County Sheriff's Office in Virginia.THEFT, POSSESSION OF CDS (17-MSP-038916): On September 13, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Trooper M. Manning responded to Seymour Used Auto Parts in Charlotte Hall for a reported theft of a tire. The suspects left prior to Trooper Manning's arrival. Trooper Manning was able to locate the vehicle and the suspects at Mr. Tire in Mechanicsville. Investigation revealed the three suspects identified as; and, loaded a tire in their vehicle and left without paying. All three suspects were arrested and transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center where they were charged with Theft under $100. During a search incident to arrest, Mr. Burke was found to have suspected marijuana inside his sock. He was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.Heflin, William James, 49, of Hollywood, arrested on 9/12/2017Smith, Mark Thomas, 20, of Ellicott City, arrested on 9/16/2017Zamora, Omar Salas, 27, of Meridian, MS arrested on 9/17/2017Simmons, Quadre Matthew, 24, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/17/2017Kinder, Amanda Lynn, 32, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/18/2017Scott, Crystal, 27, of Lexington, KY arrested on 9/19/2017Reece, Rita Mary, 34, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/20/2017Reece, Rita Mary, 34, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/22/2017Burch, Daniel Louis, Jr., 56, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/24/2017Makle, Kevin Antionne, 34, of Waldorf, arrested on 9/24/2017Clybourne, De'Aune Nathan, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/25/2017Carvalho, Jodee, 52, of Dameron, arrested on 9/26/2017Russell, Charlie, 69, of Gettysburg, PA arrested on 9/26/2017Wood, Amanda Lyn, 27, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/28/2017Bowie, Lauren Elizabeth, 24, of Waldorf, arrested on 9/29/2017Ellsworth, Christopher Todd, 29, of Leonardtown, arrested on 9/29/2017Stone, Sandra Denise, 44, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 9/30/2017Buitrago, John Charles, 33, of California, arrested on 9/30/2017Gross, Marquita Shanez, 34, of Great Mills, arrested on 9/30/2017Brooks, Randy De Angelo, Jr. 30, of Lexington Park, arrested on 9/30/2017Henry, Sean Harvey, 47, of Bryans Road, arrested on 9/30/2017Hilario Cervantes, 50, of Collinsville, OK arrested on 10/1/2017 TFC D. CoppedgeTyler Nathaniel Hair, 24, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/3/2017 TFC C.DitotoEmmanuel Rosario Ojeda, 30, of Denver, CO arrested on 10/4/2017 TFC D. CoppedgeRobert Miguel Huici, 31, of Charlotte Hall, arrested on 10/4/2017 TFC S. DitotoAmy S. Santoria, 50, of Antioch, IL arrested on 10/5/2017 Cpl. M.GrimesRobert Wilson Barrett, 56, of California, arrested on 10/5/2017 Tpr. M. ManningThomas Eugene Hill, 59, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/5/2017 TFC S. DitotoMichael Anthony Hall, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/7/2017 Cpl. M. GrimesTerrance Anthony Quille, 21, of Walforf, arrested on 10/8/2017 Cpl. M. GrimesGeorge Leon Walker, 50, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 10/8/2017 TFC B. MeurrensJake John-Patrick McGuire, 24, of Great Mills, arrested on 10/12/2017 TFC S. DitotoSharmayne Danae Heigh, 22, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 10/13/2017 TFC S. DitotoCaitlynn Taylor Rader, 23, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/13/2017 Tpr. T. HowardEric T. Daniel, 55, of Irvington, NJ arrested on 10/13/2017 TFC B. DitotoJeremiah Anton Thomas, 37, of Chaptico, arrested on 10/16/2017 TFC B. MeurrensPatricia Ann Swann, 62, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/18/2017 TFC D. CoppedgeDarrin Loon Poon, 49, of La Plata, arrested on 10/18/2017 Tpr. M. WhitmanLisa Ann Gaddis, 50, of Hollywood, arrested on 10/19/2017 Cpl. M. PitcherJames Tolson Walker, 44, of Brooklet, GA arrested on 10/21/2017 TFC B. DitotoAmanda Brooke Malamphy, 25, of Lusby, arrested on 10/21/2017 S/Tpr. E. EvansJohn Jeffrey Burch, 49, of Lusby, arrested on 10/21/2017 TFC S. DitotoJoseph Leon Davis, Jr., 37, of Lexington Park, arrested on 10/29/2017 TFC D. Coppedge