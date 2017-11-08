23 Year-old Accokeek Man Arrested for Child Pornography

Austin Whyte, 23, of Accokeek. (Booking photo via MSP)

ACCOKEEK, Md.

(Nov. 08, 2017)—A Prince George's County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.The suspect is identified as Austin Whyte, 23, of Accokeek. He is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. Whyte was arrested at his residence without incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. this morning. He is currently awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force became involved after receiving a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address. The task force assumed the investigation, which led to the identification of a residence and issuance of a search warrant for that location.This morning, the Maryland State Police served the search warrant at Whyte's residence, accompanied by law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security Investigations and Prince Georges County Police. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect's electronic devices indicated it held multiple files of child pornography. Whyte was arrested at his residence without incident.The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.