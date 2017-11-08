 Fort Washington Woman Dies After Collision with Tractor-trailer Early This Morning - Southern Maryland Headline News
Fort Washington Woman Dies After Collision with Tractor-trailer Early This Morning

LA PLATA, Md. (Nov. 08, 2017)—Police in Charles County report that an elderly woman died early this morning after a vehicle in which she was a passenger hit the side of a tractor trailer truck.

On November 8 at 1:06 a.m., officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Washington Road and Kaine Place in Waldorf. Investigation showed the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on Old Washington Road when he struck the side of a tractor-trailer that was backing into a business. A female passenger in the car, Gloria Holley Donawa, 69, of Fort Washington, had critical injuries and was transported to a hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old male, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 38-year-old male, were not injured.

PFC P. E. McPherson of the Charles Co. Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.
