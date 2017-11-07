Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Aaron Ballard, 33, of Prince Frederick Nicholas Gegor, 30, of Chesapeake Beach Rachel Pitcher, 28, of Broomes Island Previous Next

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of October 30 through November 5, deputies responded to 1,244 calls for service throughout the community.TRESPASS: On November 2, Deputy Boerum responded to the 7-Eleven located at 15 N Solomons Island Road for a trespass complaint. Deputy Boerum arrived on scene to make contact with the subject later identified as, who was currently being detained by an off duty deputy. Deputy Boerum confirmed the trespass order with Emergency Communications, and placed Ballard into custody. Ballard was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Trespass: Private Property.CDS: On November 2, Deputies responded to the Prince Frederick WAWA for the report of possible CDS activity. Deputy DeFelice responded on scene and located the vehicle matching the description provided by Emergency Communications. Deputy DeFelice observed the vehicle leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed, and failed to stop at the stop sign. It was also confirmed, the registration plates displayed on the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Deputy DeFelice initiated a traffic stop, making contact with the driver identified as, and the passenger as. Deputy Wilson was on scene and per formed a K9 scan of the vehicle which revealed a positive alert for narcotics. A search of the vehicle and persons was conducted revealing narcotics and paraphernalia. Deputy Boerum placed Gegor under arrest and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possesion-not marijuana (Oxycodone), CDS: Possession with intent to Distribute: Narcotics, and CDS: Possession Paraphernalia. Deputy Wilson placed Pitcher under arrest and transported her to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession with intent to Distribute: Narcotics and CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Oxycodone).Burglary 17-57836: On November 2, Deputy Sampson responded to Yardley Drive, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The victim stated when they arrived home, they noticed the gate on their side fence had been opened along with the back shed door. A search was conducted of the residence and shed with negative results for any stolen items. However, the victim stated the ladder found leaning on the shed door, was usually inside the shed.Burglary 17-57851: On November 2, Deputy Barger responded to Alta Drive, Sunderland for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that unknown suspect(s) had broken into their shed. The victim stated the suspect(s) had cut and removed the Tumbler combination lock and stole a 100ft extension cord from inside the shed. The victim also noticed multiple items around the back porch of the residence that did not belong to them including red plastic gas cans, a red bolt cutter, black plastic funnel, black bucket, and various copper and steel pipe fittings in the woods behind the residence. The value of the stolen property is $65.Theft 17-57206: On October 30, Deputy R. Evans responded to Caudles Way, Saint Leonard for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated that sometime between October 29th at 4:00pm and October 30th at 7:30am an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle, stealing a backpack leaf blower and a foldout hedge trimmer. The value of the stolen property is $750.Theft 17-57519: On October 31, Deputy Hardesty responded to Clay Hammond Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between October 30th at 3:30pm and October 31st at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) entered two vehicles in the driveway, removing items out of each vehicle. The items included a bag containing multiple leather jackets, a tiara, a spring jacket, and a box with leftovers containing funnel cake fries. The value of the stolen property is $650.Theft 17-57857: On November 2, Deputy Sampson responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft. The victim stated on October 24th their UPS package containing a TomTom 5.0 Touchscreen GPS was stolen from their front porch of their residence located on Childress Trail, Lusby. The value of the stolen property is $150.Damaged Property 17-57306: On October 30, Deputy R. Evans responded to Olivet Road, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that sometime between October 27th at 4:00pm and October 28th at 8:50am an unknown suspect(s) intentionally damaged the weather stripping of their vehicle. The estimated damaged property is $25.Damaged Property 17-58158: On November 4, Deputy Locke responded to Beach Drive, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between November 3rd at 11:00pm and November 4th at 8:00am unknown suspect(s) struck their vehicle with a BB gun leaving dents in the door and shattering the right rear window of their vehicle. The estimated damaged property is $500.