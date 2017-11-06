MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 06, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 10/18/2017 at 4:34 pm, Trooper Stull stopped a vehicle on Rousby Hall Rd. near Clubhouse Rd. in Lusby for traffic violations. The strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 27.8 grams of suspected marijuana., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MDMA (METHYLENEDIOXYMETHAMPHETAMINE): On 10/21/2017 at 1:09 am, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle on Little Cove Point Rd. in Lusby for traffic violations. A strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed a Methylenedioxymethamphetamine pill and drug paraphernalia., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, ROBBERY: On 10/22/2017 at 12:24 am, Trooper Bauer from the MSP Leonardtown Barrack notified MSP Prince Frederick of an assault that occurred earlier that evening at the Boomerangs parking lot in Solomons involving the victim and. The victim was located in St. Mary's County in serious condition from the assault. Information obtained from the victim prior to transport to PG Shock Trauma stated Ford had stolen money and prescription medication prior to the assault. Ford was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.BURGLARY: On 10/22/2017 at 4:26 pm, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to the 1200 block of Lottie Fowler Rd. in Prince Frederick for a reported burglary/theft. The victim reported a Vizio television and cash were removed from the residence. A suspect has been developed and charges are pending.WARRANT SERVICE, POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 10/22/2017 at 9:36 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The driver,, was found to have an open warrant through Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office. While awaiting confirmation on the warrant, a K-9 search resulted in a positive alert and a probable cause search revealed heroin. Ogle was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 10/30/2017 at 7:30 pm, Trooper First Class Lewis responded to the 3500 block of Garrett Lane in Huntingtown for a reported destruction of property. The victim reported Halloween decorations in the front yard were broken and pulled up from the ground while no one was home. Investigation continued.DUI, POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM: On 10/30/2017 at 9:44 pm, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the Shell Gas Station on HG Trueman Rd. in Lusby for a reported possible intoxicated driver. Contact was made with, and the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were given and Bowers could not complete them successfully. Bowers was arrested for DUI. A K-9 scan was conducted and several Alprazolam pills were found. Bowers stated he was given them by a friend and did not have a prescription for them. He will be additionally charged with possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia. Bowers was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 10/31/2017 at 10:11 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 near Cove Point Rd. in Lusby. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from the passenger side inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 11/1/2017 at 2:45 pm, Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle on Calvert Beach Road near St. Leonard Rd. in St. Leonard for traffic violations., was found to be driving without a license. In a search incident to the arrest, Buprenorphine, Naloxone and Heroin were located inside the vehicle. Stickley was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT, ASSAULT, CONCEALED DANGEROUS WEAPON: On 11/3/2017 at 12:26 am, Trooper First Class Costello responded to Ledo's in Prince Frederick for a reported theft in progress of a vehicle parked outside. The victim reported seeing, open his vehicle door and was going through personal belongings inside the vehicle. The victim shouted to Jeter to get out of his car and Jeter started to run and tripped. When approaching Jeter, he stated that Jeter pulled a silver knife on him. The victim backed away to avoid injury. Jeter left the area. An application for charges has been filed.ASSAULT & DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 11/5/2017 at 9:34 am, Trooper Stull responded to the Applebee's Restaurant in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly subject., was observed having a physical altercation at the entrance of the restaurant with the manager. Stenson, after being told to leave the premise, became disorderly and while the manager escorted Stenson from the inside of the establishment he began to assault the manager. Stenson was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Denise J. Rapp, 59, of Lusby, arrested on 10/19/2017 @ 01:09 pm by TFC J. WarrickBrandon A. Mikuluh, 39, of Lusby, arrested on 10/20/2017 @ 12:16 am by TFC T. DavisAnthony J. Savage, 32, of Temple Hills, arrested on 10/21/2017 @ 01:42 am by TFC K. RobinsonKeisha M. Coleman, 48, of Salem, NJ, arrested on 10/21/2017 @ 11:59 pm by TFC T. DavisJames R. Geoghegan, 28, of Mystic, CT, arrested on 10/22/2017 @ 06:13 pm by TFC P. KaitzChristopher J. Bowers, 32, of Piney Point, arrested on 10/30/2017 @ 09:42 pm by TFC W. CostelloMandy B. Lane, 30, of Lusby, arrested on 10/31/2017 @ 12:46 pm by TFC P. KaitzJoseph A. Cirineo, 61, of Jupiter, FL, arrested on 11/02/2017 @ 02:42 am by TFC S. CasarellaDerek C. Butler, 52, of Hyattsville, arrested on 11/03/2017 @ 04:18 pm by TPR. R. MarschEddie D. Roldan, 37, of California, arrested on 11/03/2017 @ 06:37 am by TFC J. Palumbo