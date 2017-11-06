Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., was awardedfor modification P00020 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (W15QKN-15-D-0001) to exercise an option for logistics support for multiple foreign military sales customers in support of the Logistics Management Integration Department (AIR-6.6). Work will be performed at various locations within and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in October 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2017), is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee and fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-15-C-0004). This modification provides for procurement of extra-long-lead items in support of the low-rate initial production Lot XII F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft production. The extra-long-lead items include group hardware supporting the Lot XII delivery of conventional take-off and landing propulsion systems for the Air Force, Navy, non-Department of Defense (non-DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers, as well as group hardware supporting the Lot XII delivery of short take-off and vertical landing propulsion systems for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps), non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $19,266,207, are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($16,961,563; 88.04 percent); non-DoD participants ($1,899,178; 9.86 percent); Air Force ($287,205; 1.49 percent); FMS ($78,841; 0.41 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Program; and Navy ($39,420; 0.20 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00020 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0002) for the hardware and software requirements needed to deliver the Ground Power and Cooling System (GPCS) in support of the Next Generation Jammer modification. The GPCS consists of software changes to the pod operational flight program along with the following hardware; five ground power carts, five ground power kits, five ground cooling carts, five ground cooling kits, 12 common electronic unit connector kits, and four test access module kits. Work will be performed at El Segundo, California (97.4 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (1.1 percent); McKinney, Texas (1 percent); and Dallas, Texas (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price- contract (N00019-14-C-0037) to procure Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) test assets to support test and evaluation activities at the AAG System development and demonstration runway assisted landing site in support of the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi (35.9 percent); San Diego, California (31.2 percent); Aston, Pennsylvania (5.9 percent); Seattle, Washington (4.6 percent); Boston, Massachusetts (3.7 percent); Spring Grove, Illinois (2.9 percent); Manson, Ohio (1.9 percent); Manchester, Connecticut (1.8 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1.8 percent); Guilford, Connecticut (1.7 percent); York, Pennsylvania (1.5 percent); New Hyde Park, New York (1.1 percent); Westerly, Rhode Island (0.7 percent); Detroit, Michigan (0.6 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (0.6 percent); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (0.6 percent); Poway, California (0.6 percent); Tempe, Arizona (0.4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (0.4 percent); Hutchinson, Minnesota (0.4 percent); Vista, California (0.4 percent); Plymouth, Indianapolis (0.4 percent); Strongsville, Ohio (0.3 percent); Akron, Ohio (0.3 percent); Ramona, California (0.2 percent); and Livonia, Michigan (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,300,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00010 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price (N00019-17-C-0034) for procurement of 196 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles and spares in support of the Navy. In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of spare parts and support for the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (23.95 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (12.41 percent); Camden, Arkansas (10.76 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (7.5 percent); El Segundo, California (6.5 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (4.4 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3.7 percent); Clearwater, Florida (3.4 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (3.1 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (2.46 percent); Ontario, California (2.4 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.21 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (1.96); Dublin, Georgia (1.9 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (1.7 percent); Westminster, Colorado (1.14 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (0.73 percent); Moorpark, California (0.71 percent); Valencia, California (0.69 percent); Hollister, California (0.69 percent); Mesa, California (0.6 percent); East Camden, Arkansas (0.55 percent); South El Monte, California (0.51 percent), and various locations inside the continental U.S. (6.03 percent). Work is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $260,345,336 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($256,702,665; 98.6 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($3,642,671; 1.4 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.