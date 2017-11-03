Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After Stabbing His Dog

Reginald L. Farley II, 25, of North East, Md. (Booking photo via MSP)

NORTH EAST, Md.

(Nov. 02, 2017)—Maryland State Police have arrested a Cecil County man for animal cruelty after a trooper had to end the suffering of the dog he had stabbed.The suspect is identified as Reginald L. Farley II, 25, of North East, Md. He is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.Just after 11:00 p.m. on November 1, 2017, a trooper from the North East Barrack was dispatched to the 100-block of Seneca Court in North East for the report of a dog attack. When the trooper arrived, the resident reported that a neighbor's dog had just attacked her dog. She said the neighbor had retrieved his dog and taken it back to his residence in the 100-block of Louise Court.While the trooper was obtaining the initial information, the sound of a dog yelping very loudly was heard coming from the direction of the 100-block of Louise Court. The trooper went to that location to investigate and met the suspect at his residence. Inquiring about the dog, the trooper was told the dog had been stabbed and was now dead.Concerned about the welfare of the dog, the trooper asked to see it and was taken to the backyard of the home. The trooper found a wounded pit bull with a large knife protruding from its neck. The dog was still alive, but was obviously gravely wounded. The dog was suffering and had little chance of survival. After obtaining permission from the suspect, who owned the dog, the trooper used his Department-issued pistol to end the dog's suffering.During further investigation, the trooper learned the suspect had stabbed the dog after returning home with it from the complainant's residence. The suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the North East Barrack for processing.The complainant's German shepherd was injured by the pit bull. The dog is expected to survive.