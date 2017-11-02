32 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in October

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Nov. 02, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in October 2017.
October 2, 2017
Amanda Lyn Wood, 27, Mechanicsville, and Jerry Leslie Blackley, 28, Mechanicsville.
October 3, 2017
Sandra Lee Brown, 61, Abell, and John Gregory Hayden, Sr., 60, Abell.
Ruth Ann Frazier, 57, Mechanicsville, and Steven Darrell Mountain, 62, Waldorf.
October 4, 2017
Margaret Lawson Dayton, 27, East New Market, and Richard William Hitchcock, 26, Dameron.
Katie Marie Fersch, 25, Hollywood, and Thomas Ryan Chewning, 24, Hollywood.
October 5, 2017
Timothy Francis Yannayon, 62, Leonardtown, and Leslie Durst Taylor, 55, Leonardtown.
October 6, 2017
Christopher Michael Horseman, 29, Glen Burnie, and Brandie Lee Dean, 23, California.
October 10, 2017
Michael Julien, Sr., 62, Lakewood, NJ and Cheryl Ann-Marie Murren-Julien, 52, Lakewood, NJ.
Sharon Lee Mattingly, 75, Leonardtown, and Robert Allen Mattingly, 74, Leonardtown.
Stephen Alexander Norris, 40, Loveland, Colorado and Stephanie Lynn Dodson, 32, Loveland, Colorado.
October 11, 2017
Paige Marie Maxwell, 19, Mechanicsville, and Merritt Brett Carter, III, 19, Charlotte Hall.
John Marshall Reynolds, 46, Lusby, and Susannah Marie Berri, 27, Lusby.
Nicholas Paul Moebius, 35, Callaway, and Elena Luigia Sylos Labini, 38, Arlington, Va.
October 12, 2017
Rebecca Lea Hillebrand, 26, Port Republic, and Vincent Richard Haupt, 27, Port Republic.
October 13, 2017
Sabrina Ann Woo, 27, Mechanicsville, and Randall Wayne Myres, Jr., 26, Hollywood.
Elizabeth Marie Shive, 33, Lexington Park, and Christopher Allen Winfrey, 38, Lexington Park.
John Henry Russell, Jr., 54, Abell, and Sherry Lynn Newcomer, 48, Abell.
Shannon Margaret Culbreth, 32, Bushwood, and Donald Wayne Phetteplace, Jr., 31, Bushwood.
October 16, 2017
Erica Leighann Biser, 39, Annapolis, and Michael John Magdelinskas, 31, Annapolis.
October 17, 2017
Shayne Cornellia Smith, 54, Lexington Park, and Roderick Maurice Gray, 57, Lexington Park.
October 19, 2017
Dustin James Ferrence, 27, Mechanicsville, and Lauren Anne Dennin, 26, La Plata.
October 20, 2017
Krystal Marie Nicely, 30, Mechanicsville, and Jeremy Charles Graves, 32, Mechanicsville.
Heather Marie Norris, 26, Leonardtown, and Daniel Webster Dearstine, 30, Leonardtown.
Caitlin Nicole Russell, 24, Alexandria, Va. and Daniel Chung Masakayan, 26, Alexandria, Va.
Michelle Christine Newkirk, 28, King George, Va. and Christopher Robert Titus, 31, King George, Va.
October 24, 2017
Joshua Kenneth Brown, 32, La Plata, and Brittany Ann Newman, 30, Charlotte Hall.
October 25, 2017
John Huntt Bowling, Jr., 44, Mechanicsville, and Felicia Marie Mcclain, 35, Charlotte Hall.
October 26, 2017
Danielle Marie Gundaker, 23, Lexington Park, and Richard Alexander Smith, 23, Falls Church.
October 27, 2017
Nestor Luis Santiago, 45, Lexington Park, and Marlene Pinilla Morales, 31, Lexington Park.
Lawrence David Carlton Thomas, 29, Lothian, and Jessica Whitney Hurry, 25, Lothian.
October 30, 2017
Arturo Moreno Perez, 40, Mechanicsville, and Blanca Estela Privado Hernandez, 37, Mechanicsville.
October 31, 2017
Esha Almarie Greer, 29, Crofton, and Philip Lloyd Bristol, 48, Crofton.
For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php. To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/ .