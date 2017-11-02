DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Nov. 2, 2017)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest reports for the period of Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.Demarr, Crystal Lynn, 39, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/26/2017 @ 1753 by Trooper LeeCasto, Concetta May, 26, of Newburg arrested on 10/28/2017 @ 0320 by Trooper ZentkovichMitchell, Herman Lee, 63, of Fort Washington, arrested on 10/28/2017 @ 2158 by Trooper RothWilliams, Justin David, 32, of La PLata arrested on 10/29/2017 @ 0148 by Trooper GalganTeach, Mia Danielle, 30, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 10/30/2017 @ 2350 by Trooper ZentkovichDemarr, Crystal Lynn, 39, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 10/26/2017 @ 1753 by Trooper Lee