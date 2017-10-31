Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Oct. 31, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable awards., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F0452 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0014) for the procurement of spare and sustainment parts for the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned air vehicle in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2017 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $9,200,000 are being obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed price contract (N00019-17-C-0064) to exercise an option for the procurement one CFM56-7B27AE engine for the P-8 Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (55 percent); and Durham, North Carolina (45 percent) and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,466,506 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity, is being awardedfor modification P00021 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option for engineering and technical services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions (AD-4.11.3). Services to be provided include integrating communications and information systems radio communications into Navy ships. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in October 2018. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $3,333,779 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0124) to exercise an option for the procurement of 255 automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast production kits for the T-6 aircraft for the Navy (251) and Army (4). Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Based on availability of funds, fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $7,762,940 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.