SMCM Board Authorizes In-State Tuition for Students from Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Displaced by Hurricanes Maria and Irma

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. (October 26, 2017)—On Saturday, Oct. 21, during the St. Mary's College of Maryland's Board of Trustees meeting, the Board authorized in-state tuition to be made available to students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who have been displaced by recent hurricanes.



"St. Mary's College desires to assist students whose college education has been interrupted by circumstances beyond their control," said Sven Holmes, Board of Trustees chair. "We hope that by making this assistance available, it will ease the minds of some students and provide them an opportunity to keep their education on track."



"We have witnessed an outpouring of encouragement from our college community in support of initiating this relief for students affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands," said Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary's College. "The College community—students, faculty, and staff—follows the St. Mary's Way. The concept centers on respecting one another and the world around us. This initiative is the epitome of the St. Mary's Way in action."



To support Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands displaced students, St. Mary's College will offer in-state tuition, extend the transcript deadline, and waive the 12-month residence requirement and the application fee to ensure students can continue their education. For more information, visit



For additional support, the College's Foundation has initiated the Displaced Student Assistance Fund—a special fund designed to support students attending St. Mary's College displaced from Puerto Rico and the U. S. Virgin Islands. The fund is designed to offset additional or unexpected expenses such as books, clothing, travel costs, and more. For more information regarding the Displaced Student Assistance Fund, visit www.smcm.edu/giving/displaced-student-assistance-fund/.

