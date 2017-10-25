Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Corey Harrod, 31, of Lusby Joseph Gear, 45, of West Virginia Mark Baltimore, 51, of Marbury Michael Young, 32, of Temple Hills Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Oct. 25, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of October 16 through October 22, deputies responded to 1,380 calls for service throughout the community.TRESPASSING: On October 18, Deputy Holt responded to Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk, for a trespasser. Deputy Holt located, inside a residence. Mr. Gear was issued a no trespassing warning back in September. Mr. Gear was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.FIGHT AT BUCKETS SPORTS BAR: On October 22, several Deputies responded to Buckets Sports Bar located on Rousby Hall Rd. in Lusby for a reported fight. Deputy Ostazeski arrived and located a large crowd in the parking lot. Deputy Ostazeski was investigating when a suspect struck a victim in the side of the head. Deputy Ostazeski was then assaulted by another suspect. During the investigation there were several people being disorderly., was arrested and charged with Disorderly conduct and failing to obey a reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer., was arrested and charged with Disorderly conduct., was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Assault 2nd degree, 2 counts of fail to obey reasonable and lawful order of a law enforcement officer, 2 counts of Obstructing and Hindering, Resist/interfere with arrest and Disorderly conduct.THEFT 17-54643: On October 16, Deputy J. Ward responded to Derby Ct. Prince Frederick, for a theft complaint. The victim stated they had a package stolen that was delivered on September 26, 2017. The package had two (2) battery operated glittered white manzanita tree centerpieces. Total value is $70.THEFT 17-54621: On October 16, Deputy R. Weems responded to San Jose Ln. Lusby, for a theft complaint. The victim advised someone stole a Clarion AM/FM CD player/radio from their boat that was parked in their driveway. The theft occurred between July 4th and October 16th. Total value is $200.THEFT 17-55176: On October 19, Deputy Spalding responded to Seminole Rd. Lusby, for a theft complaint. The victim stated someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a black Jansport backpack that contained keys and miscellaneous books and binders. Total value is $343.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-54752: On October 17, Deputy J. Ward responded to Flag Harbor Blvd. St. Leonard, for a damaged property complaint. The victim stated their passenger window of their vehicle was broken out with a rock. No items were taken from the vehicle. The incident occurred between October 16th at 9:30 pm and October 17th at 6:30 am. The total value of the damaged property is $150.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-55184: On October 19, Corporal Harms responded to Cowpoke Circle Lusby, for a damaged property complaint. The complainant stated around 10 am on October 19th they heard a loud bang and noticed a picture on the floor. The complainant also noticed a hole in their window which appeared to be a BB gun hole. The damaged property amount is $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-54751: On October 17, Deputy Shrawder responded to Mattapany Rd. St. Leonard, for a damaged property complaint. The victim stated their right rear tire of their vehicle was slashed. The incident occurred between October 16th at 11:00 pm and October 17th at 7:20 am. The value of the damaged property is $200.