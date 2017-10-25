School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI in Queen Anne's Co.

CENTREVILLE, Md. (October 24, 2017)—State Police from the Centreville Barrack arrested a school bus driver for driving under the influence Tuesday in Queen Anne's County.



The accused is identified as Dale Clark, 54, of Chester, Md. Clark was charged with DUI and related traffic charges. He was the sole occupant in the school bus. Police believe Clark was driving for Queen Anne's County Public Schools.



At 2:00 p.m. today, the Centreville Barrack received 9-1-1 calls from two motorists who witnessed erratic driving behavior by Clark, who was driving the school bus eastbound at Route 50 near Kent Narrows in Queen Anne's County. Troopers were immediately dispatched to the area.



The school bus continued northbound on Route 301 from Route 50, where it was observed by Maryland State Police. Troopers observed numerous traffic violations and subsequently, conducted a traffic stop on northbound 301, south of Warrington Farm Lane.



Clark failed the standardized field sobriety test on scene. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Centreville Barrack for processing. The Queen Anne's County School Board was contacted and sent a replacement driver to pick up the school bus from the scene.