DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Oct. 25, 2017)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following DUI arrest reports for the period of 10/1/2017 through 10/22/2017.Stackhouse, Christopher A., 30, of Ludowici, Ga. arrested on 10/1/2017 @ 0204 by Trooper Burroughs.Templeman, Jason Arnell, 31, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/3/2017 @ 0009 by Trooper Zentkovich.Foster, Jirae Rielle, 27, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/4/2017 @ 0141 by Trooper Jeans.Posey Jr., Rudolph Cleveland, 60, of Nanjemoy arrested on 10/6/2017 @ 0100 by Trooper Zentkovich.Thomas, William Francis, 67, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/7/2017 @ 0038 by Trooper Hooten.Anderson, Anthony Ryan, 31, of Indian Head, arrested on 10/7/2017 @ 2317 by Trooper Scarlett.Simmons, Darius T., 24, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/11/2017 @ 0157 by Trooper Roth.Williams, David Lewis, 32, of Bowie, arrested on 10/12/2017 @ 0222 by Trooper German.Hedrick, Lindsey Marie, 28, of Brandywine, arrested on 10/13/2017 @ 1150 by Trooper Zentkovich.Burch, Kenneth Edward, 58, of La PLata, arrested on 10/13/2017 @ 2111 by Trooper Mcclintock.Strother, Natalie Jean, 47, of Brandywine, arrested on 10/15/17 @ 0158 by Trooper Leach.Spillman, Karl Richard, 26, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/15/2017 @ 0209 by Trooper Oleksak.Ebb, David Jerome, 35, of Washington, D.C., arrested on 10/15/2017 @ 0433 by Trooper Iman.Jackson, Maraisha C., 25, of Waldorf, arrested on 10/18/17 @ 0307 by Trooper Oleksak.Mackey, Shelton Louis, 34, of Fort Washington, arrested on 10/21/2017 @ 0143 by Trooper Oleksak.Brown, Kurron Derrell, 35, of La Plata, arrested on 10/22/2017 @ 1315 by Trooper Zentkovich.Moton, Darkesha Patrice, 25, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 10/22/2017 @ 0150 by Trooper PhillipsColes, Kayla Simone, 21, of Capitol Heights, arrested on 10/22/2017 @ 0649 by Trooper Iman.