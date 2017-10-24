 Infant Stops Breathing, Police Investigating - Southern Maryland Headline News
Infant Stops Breathing, Police Investigating

Posted on

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Oct. 24, 2017)—This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park for a report of an infant not breathing. The infant was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where the infant was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene, and assumed the investigation. The infant was subsequently transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200 extension *1996 or melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.
