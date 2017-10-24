CSM Director Selected for National Nursing Standards Panel

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Continuing Education Healthcare Director Lori Proctor has been selected by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) to serve on a Standards Setting Panel. (Photo: CSM)
LA PLATA, Md. (Oct. 24, 2017)—College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Continuing Education Healthcare Director Lori Proctor has been selected by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) to serve on a Standards Setting Panel. The selection will allow Proctor, who was chosen along with nine other recipients, to represent CSM at the national level. On this panel, Proctor will discuss and contribute to the making of the standardized test that all nurses have to take to earn their nursing certificate.
Proctor has over 30 years in nursing experience and has worked at CSM for two years. "This is a huge honor for me," she said. "Not only will I be representing for the state of Maryland, I will be representing CSM. I will be able to bring the information gathered from the conference and improve the Certified Nursing Assistant program we have here at the college."
CSM Director of Workforce Development Kelly Winters agreed that Proctor's participation on the panel will benefit CSM. "This national workshop is to set new standards for certification testing for certified nursing assistants at a nationwide level," Winters said. "The immediate benefit is CSM will be aware of impending changes well in advance. In many regulated courses, changes are put into place with as little as 90 days' notice. These changes have the potential to impact curriculum, equipment and materials, faculty knowledge, textbooks, hours of the class. Seeing these changes early will allow Lori and the college to strategically plan implementation."
For information about CSM's healthcare programs, visit www.csmd.edu/careerdevelopment/healthcare.