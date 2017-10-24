Charles Co. Septic Company Fined $25,000 for Environmental Crime in Calvert Co.

ANNAPOLIS (Oct. 24, 2017)—Maryland Attorney General Brian E,. Frosh today announced that on August 25, Earnshaw Bros., Inc., a septic installation and maintenance company based in Bryantown, was found guilty of discharging a pollutant into the waters of the State for pumping approximately 400 gallons of mixed sewage and water from a residential sewage holding tank onto the ground near Flag Harbor. Calvert County District Court Judge Robin E. Riddle, sentenced the corporation to three years of probation and ordered a fine of $25,000, suspending all but $15,000 to be paid to the Maryland Clean Water Fund.



Under no circumstances may sewage be deposited directly onto the ground and instead must be disposed of by a licensed hauler at a licensed facility, according to state laws. Even diluted sewage contains bacteria that present both environmental and public health dangers.



Attorney General Frosh thanks Calvert County Health Department's Matthew Cumers and Maryland Department of the Environment's Don Hammerlund for their assistance in this case.