Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Oct. 22, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract award that pertains to local Navy activities., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide laboratory operation and maintenance services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Aircraft Division's Simulation Division. Services to be provided include facilities operation and maintenance services, and information technology support for the AIR-5.4.3 Simulation Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (97 percent); and various locations throughout U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a small business set-aside; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0008).No Relevant Awards.