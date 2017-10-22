Police Identify Victims in Charles Co. Single Vehicle Triple Fatal

WHITE PLAINS, Md. (Oct. 22, 2017)—State Police have identified the victims involved in the early Saturday morning triple fatal crash in Charles County.



The deceased victims are identified as Luis Daboin, 24, of Hughesville; Sollan Belina, 28, and Joseph Nystrom, 24, both of North Carolina. Police believe the two men from North Carolina were visiting Daboin.



Belina was the driver of the 2013 Honda Civic involved in the single vehicle crash. Belina was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.



Investigators believe Daboin was seated in the front passenger side of the vehicle and Nystrom was seated in the rear of the vehicle. Both passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS providers.



The preliminary investigation reveals Belina was driving a black Honda Civic with North Carolina license plates, shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning. A Maryland State Trooper, traveling southbound on Route 925, north of Route 5, noticed Belina's vehicle when he pulled out in front of her, exiting a parking lot on to southbound Route 925.



Belina proceeded traveling on Route 925, a non-divided two lane roadway. He approached a red signal at the intersection of Route 5 in the left turn lane He proceeded through the red signal, heading southbound in the northbound lanes for approximately 300 yards. The trooper then activated her emergency equipment to attempt a traffic stop on Belina's vehicle, which continued to drive on the wrong side of the road exceeding the 35 mph speed limit.



Moments later Belina abruptly traveled to the correct side of the road, crossing the double yellow lines and swerving on to the right shoulder while driving excessive speeds. At one point, Belina pulled over to the shoulder briefly, as if to stop for the trooper, but then accelerated hard, fleeing the traffic stop.



He continued southbound on Route 925 after Smallwood Drive, accelerating to speeds estimated to be above 100 mph. The trooper lost sight of Belina's vehicle as it traveled beyond Billingsley Road, a four lane divided highway, and hit a concrete median.



The on-scene investigation indicates the vehicle became airborne after hitting the median, and entered a grassy area in front of a convenience store, subsequently hitting a tree, where the vehicle came to rest. All three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.



Troopers on the scene believe both speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. No police officers or other citizens were injured during the incident.



Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the scene. Sheriff Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist.



Anyone who may have witnessed or has information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact the La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200. The investigation continues.