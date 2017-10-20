St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Alyssa Anne Thomas, age 19, of Hollywood Anna Drue Mizak, age 27, of Lexington Park Becky Sue Booth, age 40, with no fixed address Charles Robert Hyde, age 27, of Hollywood Cheryl Angelene Dillinger, age 50, of Bryantown Duron Matthew Chase, age 30, of Lexington Park German Alexi Martinez Bonilla, age 31, of Lexington Park James Edward Brooks, age 59, of California John Antonio Proctor, age 27, with no fixed address John Thomas Heiston, age 34, of Lusby Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, age 24, of Lexington Park Joseph Louis Herbert, age 61, of Mechanicsville Joseph William Young, age 62, of Lexington Park Juawan Valentino Johnson, age 22, of California Kristen Nicole Call, age 28, of Lexington Park Ludwig Johannas Scott, age 40, of Laurel Machiaveli Tyzhae Savoy, age 19, of Lexington Park Mark Andrew Alvey, age 25, of Lexington Park Mark Anthony Wathen, age 66, of Loveville Michael Antoine Johnson. age 24, of Lexington Park Ohmer Watson Webb, age 33, of Mechanicsville Rhawnie Katherina Norris, age 33 of Abell Sadiyah Mone Vaughan, age 20, of Hollywood Steven Joseph Lepock, age 54, of Mechanicsville Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Oct. 20, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.10/06/2017 ASSAULT: DFC. Beishline #252 responded to the 21000 block of Ranger Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault. The victim alleged that the suspect,, had assaulted him. DFC. Beishline observed visible injury to the victim and Call was placed under arrest and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE #52906-17.10/07/2017 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: Suspect, was discovered to be at a residence located in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. Herbert was prohibited to be at the residence above by an active protective order. Herbert was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of Protective Order by Dep. McClure# 299. CASE #53076-17.10/09/2017 DRUG ARREST: Suspect, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary, Theft, and Property Destruction; Webb was discovered to be in possession of CDS and CDS paraphernalia. Webb was charged with CDS-Possession Not Marijuana and CDS-Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE #53351-17.10/09/2017 DRUG ARREST: Dep. Budd responded to the 26000 block of Stone Corner Lane in Mechanicsville regarding a welfare check. Suspect, was located inside a vehicle. CDS and CDS paraphernalia were observed in the vehicle. Hyde was arrested and charged with CDS Possession and CDS Possession -Paraphernalia. CASE #53437-17.10/11/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy Bare responded to the 45000 block of Church Street in California for a reported assault. The victim alleged that the suspect,, placed his hands on the victim's neck, and pointed at BB gun at the victim. Suspect Brooks was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE #53913-17.10/12/2017 ASSAULT: Deputy Shelko responded to the 21000 block of Gerard's Cove Road in Avenue for a reported assault. The victim advised the suspect, assaulted the victim by punching and biting the victim. Suspect Norris was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE #53934-17.10/07/2017: Donald Scott Beaver, age 54, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by Dep. Smith #305, and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence Per Se, and Driving While Intoxicated. CASE #53156-17.10/09/2017: Steven Joseph Lepock, age 54, of Mechanicsville, was arrested by DFC. Potter# 255, and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Intoxicated, and Violation of Alcohol Restriction. CASE #53325-17.10/10/2017: Cheryl Angelene Dillinger, age 50, of Bryantown, was charged with Driving While Impaired by a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Driving Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs Cannot Drive Safely, by Dep. Ball #315. CASE #53682-17.10/06/2017: Juawan Valentino Johnson, age 22, of California, was charged with Sex Offender Registration-Failure to Notify, by Dep. Muschette #303 CASE #52885-17.10/06/2017: Duron Matthew Chase, age 30, of Lexington Park, was charged with Burglary 1st Degree by Dep. Edwards #335 CASE #52855-17.10/07/2017: Anna Drue Mizak, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation, CDS Possession Not Marijuana, Possession of Contraband-Place of Confinement by DFC. Potter# 255 CASE #53133-17.10/07/2017: German Alexi Martinez-Bonilla, age 31, of Lexington Park, was charged with Driving Without a License on an Anne Arundel County Warrant by Dep. M. Beyer #319. CASE #53152-17.10/08/2017: Alyssa Anne Thomas, age 19, of Hollywood, was charged with Failure to Appear by Dep. Muschette #303. CASE #53240-17.10/09/2017: John Antonio Proctor, age 27, with no fixed address, was charged with Driving Without a License and Driving an Uninsured Vehicle by Dep. M. Beyer #319. CASE #53326-17.10/09/2017: Joseph William Young, age 62, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Alcoholic Beverage/Retail Area by Dep. Ball# 315 CASE #53450-17.10/09/2017: John Thomas Heiston, age 34, of Lusby, was charged with Violation of Probation and two outstanding child support warrants by Cpl. Seyfried# 217 CASE #53449-17.10/09/2017: Becky Sue Booth, age 40, with no fixed address, was charged with five outstanding warrants from Allegheny County; three warrants were for Retail Theft, and the remaining two warrants were for Burglary and Possess of Contraband Substance. Warrants served by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE #53475-17.10/10/2017: Machiaveli Tyzhae Savoy, age 19, of Lexington Park, was charged via Circuit Court Indictment for multiple handgun violation charges by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE #53578-17.10/10/2017: Tony Eugene Young, age 50, of Leonardtown, was charged with First Degree Assault by Dfc. Steinbach# 268. CASE #53638-17.10/10/2017: Mark Anthony Wathen, age 66, of Loveville, was charged with Sexual Assault by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE #53637-17.10/10/2017: Ludwig Johannas Scott, age 40, of Laurel, was charged with Failure to Appear by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE #53632-17.10/10/2017: Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE #53628-17.10/10/2017: Mark Andrew Alvey, age 25, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault First Degree by DFC. Steinbach# 268. CASE #53632-17.10/12/2017: Michael Antoine Johnson. age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Failure to Appear by Deputy Budd# 325. CASE #54193-17.10/12/2017: Sadiyah Mone Vaughan, age 20, of Hollywood, was charged with Failure to Appear/Violation Exparte/Protective Order, by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE #54040-17.10/11/2017: Kalen Dar'vell Bush, age 27, of Leonardtown, was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun On Person, and Reckless Endangerment From Car by Cpl. Flerlage# 241. CASE #47703-17.10/11/2017: Douglas Lee Oliver, age 28, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE #44664-17.10/11/2017: Becky Sue Booth, age 40, no fixed address, was charged with Theft by DFC. Tirpak# 270.