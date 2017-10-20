 Child Sex Abuser Pleads Guilty in Charles Co. Circuit Court - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

Child Sex Abuser Pleads Guilty in Charles Co. Circuit Court

State v. Clyde Douglas Parks, Jr., C-08-CR-17-000004
Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

By

LA PLATA, Md. (Oct. 20, 2017)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, former District Heights Police Officer Clyde Douglas Parks, Jr., 48 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier to the Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

On May 24, 2017, the Charles County Department of Social Services received a mandatory report of child sexual abuse involving Parks. The report was then screened by Child Protective Services and sent to the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) for investigation.

Detectives from the CCSO made contact with the victim who revealed that over the course of approximately two years she was repeatedly abused by Parks. The abuse included Parks showing the victim pornographic material and Parks engaging in repeated sexual acts with the victim without her consent. The abuse began when the victim was approximately 8 years old and continued for approximately two years. The abuse came to light some 10 years later when the victim was interviewed in May of 2017. During the course of the investigation, Parks admitted to the sexual contact as described by the victim.

The maximum sentence for Child Sexual Abuse is 25 years incarceration. A sentencing hearing is set for January 10, 2018.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

St. Mary's Nursing Center
Long-term care and rehabilitation facility located in beautiful St. Mary's Co. in Southern Maryland.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article