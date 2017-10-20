Child Sex Abuser Pleads Guilty in Charles Co. Circuit Court

LA PLATA, Md. (Oct. 20, 2017)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, former District Heights Police Officer Clyde Douglas Parks, Jr., 48 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier to the Sexual Abuse of a Minor.



On May 24, 2017, the Charles County Department of Social Services received a mandatory report of child sexual abuse involving Parks. The report was then screened by Child Protective Services and sent to the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) for investigation.



Detectives from the CCSO made contact with the victim who revealed that over the course of approximately two years she was repeatedly abused by Parks. The abuse included Parks showing the victim pornographic material and Parks engaging in repeated sexual acts with the victim without her consent. The abuse began when the victim was approximately 8 years old and continued for approximately two years. The abuse came to light some 10 years later when the victim was interviewed in May of 2017. During the course of the investigation, Parks admitted to the sexual contact as described by the victim.



The maximum sentence for Child Sexual Abuse is 25 years incarceration. A sentencing hearing is set for January 10, 2018.