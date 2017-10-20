St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Antonio Dade, age 19, of Capitol Heights Carla Evette Blanton, age 47, of Lexington Park Charles Anthony Gegor, age 40, of Mechanicsville Darwin Terell Banks, age 44, of Lexington Park Dillon Cole Heiston, age 24, of Leonardtown Howard Arthur Miller III, age 36, of Maddox Jerry Leslie Blackley, age 28, of Mechanicsville Jonathan Albert Anderson, age 27, of Lexington Park Jonathan Lee Lynch, age 20, of Lexington Park Justin Steven Cherrico, age 31, of Mechanicsville Keith Demarr Young, age 32, of Waldorf Kenya Shondrea Mumphrey, age 18, of Lexington Park Mark Wayne Williams, age 49, of Lexington Park Michael Anthony McCoy, age 27, of Lexington Park Nicole Layette Smith, age 36, of Lexington Park Patrick Shawn Daley, age 28, of Lexington Park Samantha Donley, age 49, of Callaway Tabitha Marie Wilson, age 24, of Lexington Park William Thomas McLaren, age 35, of Califonia Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(October 20, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.DUI:10/14/2017:, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While Impaired by DFC Schultz# 258. CASE# 54331-17.10/13/2017: Cpl. Knott responded to the 26000 block of Earnshaw Way in Helen for a reported assault. The victims said the suspect,, assaulted them during a verbal argument. Melotti was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54292-17.10/14/2017: DFC. Tirpak responded to the 48000 block of Chisleytown Road in St. Inigoes for a reported assault/theft. Investigation revealed suspect, had assaulted the victim and stole property. Suspect Lynch was located and arrested; Lynch was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 54447-17.10/14/2017: Cpl. Carberry responded to the 27000 block of Cox Drive, in Mechanicsville, for a report of a disturbance. The suspect,, was on scene and acting in a disorderly manner. Blackley was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct. CASE# 54450-17.10/16/2017: Cpl. Knott responded to the 41000 block of Baldridge Street in Leonardtown for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed suspect, had assaulted the victim. Young was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54593-17.10/16/2017: Dep. Payne responded to the 41000 block of Baldridge Street in Leonardtown for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed suspect, assaulted the victim. Anderson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54696-17.10/17/2017: DFC. Potter responded to the 22000 block of Grand Harvest Lane in Lexington Park for a reported assault. Investigation revealed suspect, assaulted the victim. Mumphrey was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 54797-17.10/18/2017: Cpl. Snyder responded to the 23000 block of Leonard Hall Drive for a report of an individual acting aggressive and to conduct a check on the individual's welfare. Upon arrival Cpl. Snyder #89, made contact with suspect. As Cpl. Snyder was making contact with Suspect Dade, the suspect struck Cpl. Snyder. Dade was ultimately arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree LE Officer, and Resisting Arrest. CASE# 55083-17.10/14/2017: Carla Evette Blanton, age 47, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Driving While Revoked on Out of State License by Dep. Robinson# 332 CASE# 54350-17.10/14/2017: Mark Wayne Williams, age 49, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation and Failing to Pay Deferred Payment by DFC. Shulz# 258. CASE# 54471-17.10/16/2017: Patrick Shawn Daley, age 28, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation/Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and CDS Possession Not Marijuana by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 54638-17.10/16/2017: Michael Anthony McCoy, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Driving on Suspended License, and Driving on a Revoked License by Dep. Payne# 320. CASE# 54688-17.10/16/2017: Howard Arthur Miller III, age 36, of Maddox, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Resist/Interfere w/Arrest by Dep. Edwards #335. CASE# 54693-17.10/16/2017: Charles Anthony Gegor, age 40, of Mechanicsville, was charged with FTA/Burglary, Theft, and Property Destruction by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 54717-17.10/17/2017: Tabitha Marie Wilson, age 24, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by DFC C. Beyer# 246.10/17/2017: Justin Steven Cherrico, age 31, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of Probation-Rogue and Vagabond, and Theft by Dep. Muschette# 303.10/17/2017: Dejuan Antwan Stafford, age 32, of Hollywood, was charged with Failure to Appear/Child Support Cpl. White# 200.10/17/2017: Dillon Cole Heiston, age 24, of Leonardtown, was charged with Failure to Appear/Non Support by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.10/17/2017: Rashaud Martese Nelson, age 28, of California, was charged with Violation of Probation/CDS not Marijuana by DFC. Wesner# 284.10/17/2017: Stephen Aaron Huffman, age 27, of Mechanicsville, was charged with FTA/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Foor# 235.10/17/2017: Maxwell Lewis Scroggs, age 27, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Violation of Probation by DFC. Potter# 255.10/18/2017: William Thomas McLaren, age 35, of Califonia, was charged with Violation of Probation by Cpl. Carberry# 167.10/18/2017: Samantha Donley, age 49, of Callaway, was charged with Failure to Appear for Show Cause Hearing, by Dep. J. Davis# 269.10/18/2017: Darwin Terell Banks, age 44, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Theft by DFC. Steinbach# 268.10/12/2017: Richard Lyle Moore II, age 36, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 52754-17.10/12/2017: Becky Sue Booth, age 40, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Payne# 320. CASE# 40674-17.10/12/2017: Ohmer Watson Webb, age 34, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Theft and Unauthorized Removal of Property by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 49482-17.10/12/2017: Sadiyah Mone Vaughan, age 20, of Hollywood, was charged with Violation of Exparte/Protective Order, by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 46810-17.10/12/2017: Thomas Richard Lee IV, age 31, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare# 307. CASE# 44483-17.10/13/2017: Kalen Dar'vell Bush, age 27, of Lexington Park, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Wesner# 284. CASE# 46314-17.10/14/2017: Neisa Jordan Gaston, age 18, of Bushwood, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 54423-17.10/15/2017: James Alan Winters, age 37, of Great Mills, was charged with Harassment by Cpl. Seyfried# 217. CASE# 52599-17.10/16/2017: Darren Matthew Bivens, age 30, of Piney Point, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Schultz# 258. CASE# 49215-17.10/16/2017: Jewel Taylor Burnett-Parker, age 20, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Schultz# 258 CASE# 54553-17.10/17/2017: Walter Jerome Ford Sr., age 52, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Reppel# 141. CASE# 53231-17.10/18/2017: Melissa Ann Caudell-Massey, age 39, of California, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Corcoran# 129. CASE# 52920-17.10/18/2017: Deborah Angelique Blocker, age 24, with no fixed address, was charged with Theft by Cpl. Corcoran# 129. CASE# 53608-17.