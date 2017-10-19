St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Deandre Terille Taylor, age 28, of Bushwood Demetrius Lakies Butler, age 28, of Lexington Park Jessica Ann Bonacci, age 32, of Lexington Park Jonathan Stephen Hoyer, age 24, no fixed address Justin David Raley, age 29, of Lexington Park Ryan Marshall Edwards, age 29, of Piney Point Timothy James Burnett Parker, age 19 of Waldorf William Alexander Sledge, age 60, of Lexington Park Willie Jae Johnson, age 35, of Chaptico Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Oct. 19, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE/PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: On 09/28/2017, Deputy Beyer responded to the 25000 block of Three Notch Road Hollywood for a report of two burglaries to motor vehicles. The investigation determined the alleged suspect, entered two vehicles and stole and later destroyed property of two victims. Mr. Aloise was located and arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. Mr. Aloise had some of the stolen property at his residence, and other stolen property had been burned. Mr. Aloise was charged with Burglary to Motor Vehicle, Theft, Property Destruction, and Malicious Burning. CASE # 51409-17.BURGLARY: On 09/25/2017, Dep. Robinson responded to the 15000 block of Camp Merryelande Road in Piney Point for the reported burglary. Investigation revealed the suspect entered the business and removed property. On 09/26/2017, Dep. Robinson responded to a business for the report of a burglary in the 17000 block of Clarke Road in Piney Point. No property was reported stolen. Investigation by Dep. Robinson led to, being developed as a suspect. Edwards was located and placed under arrest and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Theft Under $1,000, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 51005-17 & 50855-17.THEFT: On 09/29/2017, suspect, was charged with Theft Under $100 from the Charlotte Hall WaWa. Cpl. Handy charged the suspect on a Criminal Citation. CASE #51642-17.BURGLARY: On 09/29/2017, DFC. Schultz responded to the 44000 block of River Otter Drive in California for a reported burglary. The victim alleged the suspect,, entered the residence unlawfully, destroyed property, and assaulted the victim. Burnett-Parker was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE # 51692-17.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 09/30/2017, Dep. Robinson responded to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron for a reported violation of a protective order. The victim alleged the suspect, was on the property in violation of an active protective order. Hoyer was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of a Protective Order; Hoyer also had an outstanding warrant for Violation of a Protective Order which was also served. CASE #51827-17.ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On 09/30/2017, DFC. Snyder observed the suspect,, in possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in public, in the 46000 block of S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park. Sledge was cited on a Criminal Citation for the offense, and arrested on an outstanding warrant. CASE #51829-17.THEFT: On 09/20/2017, an unknown individual entered the McKay's in Leonardtown and removed property. A suspect was developed and on 09/30/2017,, was charged with Theft Less Than $100 on a Criminal Citation by Dep. Ball #315. CASE # 49905-17.ASSAULT: On 10/2/2017, at approximately 8:39 p.m., deputies responded to the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive in Great Mills for a report of an assault. Contact was made with an individual who sustained a minor laceration to their hand. The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing and is being handled by Cpl. Reppel #141. CASE# 52231-17.09/27/2017: James Michael Russell, age 33, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Holdsworth #305. CASE# 46744-17.09/28/2017: Steven Joseph Lepock, age 54, of Mechanicsville, was charged with Theft by Dep. T. Payne #320. CASE# 36362-17.09/29/2017: Daejawhn Kyree Butler, age 19, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by DFC. Tirpak #270. CASE# 45599-17.09/29/2017: Nicholas Stephen Spurling, age 25, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE# 46744-17.09/30/2017: Troy Allen Weatherly, age 46, of Lexington Park, was charged with Animal Cruelty by DFC. Seyfried # 217. CASE# 49282-17.10/01/2017: Troy Allen Jones, age 25, of Dameron, was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, and Vandalism by Cpl. J. Davis# 197. CASE# 31485-17.10/02/2017: David Allen Harding, age 31, of Leonardtown, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 42637-17.10/02/2017: Ryan Marshall Edward, age 29, of Piney Point, was charged with Burglary and Theft by Dep. Holdsworth# 305. CASE# 51515-17.09/26/2017: a female juvenile age 17, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Beishline #252.09/27/2017: a female juvenile age 13, from California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree, and Disturbing School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell #97.09/27/2017: a female juvenile age 14, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell #97.09/27/2017: a male juvenile age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Holdsworth #305.09/28/2017: a male juvenile, age 17, from California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy #137.09/29/2017: a male juvenile, age 11, from Hollywood, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball #315.09/30/2017: a male juvenile, age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Schultz #258.09/28/2017: Amber Nicole Queen, age 22, of Bushwood, was charged with Theft Less than $1,000, Theft Less than $10,000, and Property Destruction, by DFC. Potter.09/28/2017: Angela Marie Marshall, age 35, of Hollywood, was arrested on a outstanding Calvert County Child Support Warrant by Deputy M. Beyer #319.09/30/2017: Willie Jae Johnson, age 35, of Chaptico, was charged with an outstanding Child Support Warrant and Failing to Register by Cpl. Knott #234. CASE #63330-17.09/30/2017: Demetrius Lakies Butler, age 28, of Lexington Park, was served with an outstanding Child Support Warrant by DFC. Tirpak #270. CASE #51817-17.09/30/2017: Joseph Andrew Bush, age 57, of Great Mills, was charged with FOA Baltimore County Solicit W/O Permit on Roadway by DFC. Tirpak# 270. CASE #51868-17.10/02/2017: Sean Paul Monroe McMillon, age 36, of Great Mills, was charged with Child Abuse and Assault by Cpl. Teague #249. CASE #52163-17.10/02/2017: Jessica Ann Bonacci, age 32, of Lexington Park, was charged with Violation of Probation by Dep. Steinbach# 268. CASE #47353-17.10/02/2017: Deandre Terille Taylor, age 28, of Bushwood, was charged with CDS Possession Not Marijuana by Dep. J. Davis# 269. CASE #52031-17.10/02/2017: Justin David Raley, age 29, of Lexington Park, was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, and Theft by Dep. Muschette #303.10/02/2017: Keyonda Rochelle Cauthen, age 21, of Lexington Park, was charged with FTA/Child Support.