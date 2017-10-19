NAS Pax River Child Development Center Closure Oct. 19

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, Md. (Oct. 19, 2017)—Child Development Center 2813 closed this afternoon when some staff and children reported smelling the odor and feeling ill in the same area in which they experienced similar issues Tuesday. Solvents used during minor roof repairs were deemed to be the cause of the problem on Tuesday. Because of these reports from staff, the building was evacuated and, in an abundance of caution, the Child Development Center was closed while a solution to the issue was investigated.



Air quality monitoring by NAS Patuxent River continues at the Child Development Center at building 2813. Regular sampling and measurements by NAS Patuxent River Fire Department and health officials have not indicated the presence of any unsafe levels of any substance in the air. The command is working to identify and find a solution to whatever caused the illness experienced today.



The decision to open or close CDC Building 2813 will be made and communicated no later than 4 a.m. Oct. 20 by email and the mass notification system to parents. The safety and comfort of our staff and children is of the utmost importance, and the Child Development Center will not open if any hazardous conditions are present or indicated.