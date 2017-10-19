Democrats Running for Governor Rarely Mention Martin O'Malley

Democrats running for governor at Saturday's forum by United for Maryland. At the table from left: Alec Ross, Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, Sen. Rich Madaleno, former NAACP president Ben Jealous, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and former Michelle Obama aide Krish Vignarajah. Not attending were Maya Rockeymore Cummings and Jim Shea. (Photo: MarylandReporter.com)