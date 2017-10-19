St. Mary's Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Ethics Panel To Meet
The St. Mary's County Public Schools' Ethics Panel will be holding a meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2017, beginning at 4:00 p.m., in the Division of Supporting Services' Training Room, located at 27190 Point Lookout Road, Loveville, Maryland 20656. For more information, call 301-475-4256, ext. 34136.
Kirwan Commission: Innovation And Excellence In Education
There will be a public hearing of the proposed recommendations of the The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Largo High School located at 505 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774.
The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 905, and House Bill 999 to create the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education. The Commission is charged with making recommendations on:
• An updated base per pupil funding amount and additional funding for special needs students (i.e., low income, English language learners, and special education students) that are adequate for students to meet the new academic standards for college and career readiness;
• counties with increasing and declining enrollment; expansion of prekindergarten and funding for prekindergarten and other early childhood education programs;
• equity in school finance and local wealth measures;
• the regional cost of education index;
• accountability measures;
• the effects of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act on education in the State; and,
• Policy initiatives to enhance the availability of and access to innovative educational opportunities in K-12 education systems and how the State can better prepare students for postsecondary education, the workforce and the global economy.
The following links provide an overview of the Commission's works to date as well as access to the presentations and data reviewed in committee.
Link to Kirwan Commission: msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/26excom/html/13edinnov.html
Link to Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) Priority Issues summary of Kirwan Commission schedule, topics, and presentations: www.mabe.org/advocacy/state-advocacy/priority-issues/adequacy-funding/
St. Mary's County School Health Council Meeting Schedule
The St. Mary's County School Health Council will meet on the following dates during the 2017-2018 school year:
Monday, January 22, 2018
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Monday, June 4, 2018
Meetings will be held from 5:00-6:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Meeting Room, at 23160 Moakley Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
The St. Mary's County School Health Council acts in an advisory capacity to the Board of Education of St. Mary's County on health issues that potentially impact students, their families and employees of St. Mary's County Public Schools.
For more information, please contact Dr. Andrew C. Roper, Supervisor of Physical Education/Health/Athletics, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32104.
Maryland Science, Technology, Engineering And Math (STEM) Festival And Expo
There are a variety of STEM-related programs available to students in St. Mary's County and the third annual Maryland STEM Festival and Expo brings a myriad of STEM related activities, programs and courses together in one venue. Parents and students can explore the various hands-on activities to help foster their child's STEM and Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) interests.
St. Mary's County Public Schools is hosting the Maryland STEM Festival and Expo and has arranged to have exhibitors from many local and state agencies, to include St. Mary's County Public Library, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Mathnasium, Sotterley Plantation, Discovery Education, University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site, St. Mary's College of Maryland Chemistry and Biology Departments, Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach Office, Raytheon, and many more.
There will also be opportunities for students to do some hands on learning with demonstrations in robotics, rocketry, and many other fascinating areas of STEM. There truly is something for everyone at the Expo! Students of all ages are encouraged to attend.
The 2017 Maryland STEM Festival and Expo is being held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland. The Expo runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. There will be food and beverages available for purchase. Come and spend the day at this event.
For more information on the Maryland STEM Festival and Expo, visit marylandstemfestival.org or contact Ms. Denise Mandis at 301-475-5511 ext. 32138 or Mr. Jason Hayes at 301-475-5511 ext. 32116.
Schools Distribute Impact Aid Survey Forms
St. Mary's County Public Schools are heavily impacted by federally-connected students, those whose parents/legal guardians work on federal property in Maryland, live on federal property in Maryland, and/or are active duty military personnel. St. Mary's County Public Schools receives federal grant funds to operate and maintain the schools for federally-connected students. To receive the federal funds, the United States Department of Education (USDE) requires the school system to survey each student to determine eligibility for such funds. It is important to complete the survey when your student brings the form home. A separate survey must be completed for each student. Parents are reminded USDE will not accept abbreviations or acronyms, so please write out the complete words, including worksite titles and addresses. The information has to be based on the survey date, September 30, 2017, and the information is confidential. All forms with complete information, signature, and date are due back to schools by Friday, October 20, 2017. For more information or any questions, please contact your students' school principal.