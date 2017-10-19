St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (October 18, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.
09/27/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Forest Run Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy Bare #307 is investigating. CASE# 51393-17.
09/28/2017 BURGLARY: During the daytime hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a home and stole property in the 22000 block of Fox Ridge Road in Lexington Park. Deputy McClure # 299 is investigating. CASE# 51519-17.
09/28/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered two unlocked vehicles in the 21000 block of FDR BLVD in Lexington Park; no property was stolen. Dep. Siciliano #301 is investigating. CASE# 51534-17.
09/29/2017 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a motorcycle parked at a residence in the 21000 block of Little Girl's Way in Lexington Park. Dep. J Davis# 269 is investigating. CASE# 51637-17.
09/29/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and removed property at the 30000 block of Charlotte Hall Road, in Charlotte Hall. Cpl. Carberry# 167 is investigating. CASE# 51653-17.
09/30/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a home in the 45000 block of Nat's Creek Road, in Hollywood; nothing was reported stolen. Dep. Henry# 333 is investigating. CASE# 51774-17.
10/01/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a locked vehicle and stole property in the 39000 block of Golden Beach Road, in Mechanicsville. Cpl. D. Snyder# 89 is investigating. CASE# 51894-17.
10/01/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a business in the 29000 block of Three Notch Road, in New Market, and stole property. Dep. Ball# 315 is investigating. CASE# 51979-17.
10/01/2017 THEFT: Unknown white male suspect removed property from a shopping cart in the parking lot of Wal-Mart. The unknown suspect then fled the area. Dep. J. Davis is investigating. CASE# 52015-17.
10/03/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered two unlocked vehicles in the 21000 block of Cameron Court, in Lexington Park, and removed property. Dep. M. Beyer# 319 is investigating. CASE# 52299-17.
10/03/2017 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A report was made to deputies of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, of an incident that was suspicious in nature. On 10/01/17, in the early evening, four juveniles were walking in the area of Washington Street, in Leonardtown. One of the juveniles reported there was a white van occupied by a white male, (no further description on the occupant of the van). The individual in the van, asked the juveniles a question pertaining to unattended property in the parking lot. The individual did not exit his vehicle, or ask the juveniles to enter the vehicle. The juveniles continued home without further incident. Deputies canvassed the area and surrounding areas and did not locate the van. The vehicle is described as a white van with a black stripe on the side. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Dep. Roszell #296 at (301)-475-4200 ext *8108. CASE# 52375-17.
10/03/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered an unsecured vehicle in the 46000 block of Saltmarsh Court, in Lexington Park, and stole property. DFC. Potter# 255 is investigating. CASE# 52309-17.
10/03/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 47000 block of Snow Hill Manor Lane, in Lexington Park, and stole property. Dep. Sidorowicz# 328 is investigating. CASE# 52130-17.
10/06/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's home and removed property in the 43000 block of Megan Lane, in Leonardtown. Dep. Molitor# 304 is investigating. CASE# 52905-17.
10/06/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's residence in the 46000 block of Hilton Dr. in Lexington Park; at this time nothing has been reported stolen. Dep. McClure# 299 is investigating. CASE# 52901-17.
10/08/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's residence and removed property in the 47000 block of Janet Lane, in Lexington Park. Cpl. Reppel# 141 is investigating. CASE# 53247-17.
10/08/2017 BURGLARY: On Sunday, October 8, 2017, in the 47000 block of Janet Lane, in Lexington Park, unknown suspect(s) made entry into a residence. Property was stolen to include devices containing photographs of the victims' deceased son. The victims in this case have requested this incident be released onto social media with the hopes someone will come forth with information leading to the recovery of their property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (301) 475-8008. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to TIP239. Below is a link to the story done on October 10, 2017 by FOX5. www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/parents-asking-for-return-of-stolen-memories-of-late-son-after-electronic-devices-taken-in-burglary
10/09/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry to the victim's vehicle in the 45000 block of Miramar Way in California, and removed property. Cpl. Corcoran# 129 is investigating. CASE# 53438-17.
10/10/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's unsecured vehicle in the 16000 block of Three Notch Road in Ridge; nothing reported stolen at this time. The victim did observe three individuals in the wood line during the time the vehicle was entered. The three individuals left the area on foot. DFC. Schultz# 258 is investigating. CASE# 53520-17.
10/14/2017 ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to make entry into a residence located in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive, in Lexington Park. Cpl. Seyfried# 217 is investigating. CASE# 54289-17.
10/14/2017 ASSAULT: Victim reported an assault by unknown suspect(s) in the 45000 block of W. Westbury Boulevard, in Great Mills. Cpl. Corcoran# 129 is investigating. CASE# 54365-17.
10/14/2017 ROBBERY: Victims report an unknown black male assaulted them and stole property in the 24000 block of Sotterley Road, in Hollywood. Cpl. Snyder# 89 is investigating. CASE# 54390-17.
10/14/2017 THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole property to the rear of a residence located in the 31000 block of Pt. Lookout Road, in Mechanicsville. Cpl. J. Davis# 197 is investigating. CASE# 54371-17.
10/14/2017 THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed the rear registration plate to the victim's vehicle in the 23000 block of Foxglove Way, in California. Dep. Budd# 325 is investigating. CASE# 54368-17.
10/14/2017 ROBBERY: One unknown black male suspect removed property of the victim's in the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way, in California. The victim was then assaulted by a second black male suspect who was on scene. DFC. Shultz# 258 is handling the investigation. CASE# 54434-17.
10/15/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim's residence in the 27000 block of Queen Tree Road, in Mechanicsville, and removed property. Cpl. Knott# 234 is investigating. CASE# 54470-17.
10/15/2017 ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to make entry into a residence located in the 46000 block of Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park. Cpl. Worrey# 152 is investigating. CASE# 54499-17.
10/15/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed, and removed property in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park. Cpl. Worrey# 152 is investigating. CASE# 54527-17.
10/15/2017 THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) stole the victim's vehicle from a parking lot in the 40000 block of Merchant's Lane, in Leonardtown. DFC. Schultz# 258 is handling the investigation. CASE# 54588-17.
10/16/2017 BURGLARY: The victim advised unknown suspect(s) opened the door to the residence, in the 20000 block of Flour Mill Court, in Great Mills. It does not appear anyone entered the residence, and nothing has been reported missing. Dep. Bush# 318 is investigating. CASE# 54641-17.
10/16/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's residence in the 47000 block of College Drive, in St. Mary's City, and removed property. Dep. Sidorowicz# 328 is investigating. CASE# 54740-17.
10/17/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered the victim's residence in the 43000 block of Wit & Folly Way, in Hollywood, and removed property. Dep. Bush# 318 is investigating. CASE# 54855-17.
10/17/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence under construction in the 37000 block of Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall, and removed property. Cpl. Kirkner# 133 is investigating. CASE# 54907-17.
