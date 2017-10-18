Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Oct. 18, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0036) for the integration of the original equipment manufacturer ZPY-8A/N radar into the MQ-8C Fire Scout. This modification includes the initial radar A-kit installations into the MQ-8C Fire Scout and additional non-recurring engineering. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (54.28 percent); Ozark, Alabama (36.64 percent); San Diego, California (7.48 percent); Edinburgh, United Kingdom (1.57 percent); and Santa Clarita, California (.03 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,345,854 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anmodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0005) to exercise an option for the conversion of full-rate production of Lot 6 AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 25 AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile All-Up-Rounds, to include related supplies and services necessary for their manufacture, sparing, and fleet deployment in support of the government of Italy. Work will be performed at Northridge, California (80 percent); Ridgecrest, California (10 percent); and Istrana, Italy (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $18,326,708 will be obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized delivery order 0144 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides support for the irst of class flying trials and the release of the military permit to fly for F-35B aircraft to operate from Queen Elizabeth class carriers in support of the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (68 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (26 percent); Orlando, Florida (3 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. International partner funds in the amount of $5,783,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering, technical and management services in support of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, St. Inigoes, Maryland. These services shall support the Rapid Capability Engineering Department (AIR-4.11) and the Engineering, Prototyping and Business Operations Division (AD-4.11.5). Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland (80 percent); California, Maryland (10 percent); and other locations in the U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a 100 percent small business set-aside via an electronic request for proposals; four proposals were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0003).