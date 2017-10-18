SDAT Releases New Version of Md. Business Express, Begins Accepting PayPal

BALTIMORE (Oct. 18, 2017)—The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) this week released a new version of Maryland Business Express, located at egov.maryland.gov/BusinessExpress/, which now includes PayPal as a payment option, as well as over a dozen updated features that make it easier to conduct business with the state. Maryland Business Express (MBE) is SDAT's award-winning online portal for registering and maintaining businesses, filing returns, and requesting document copies.
"Two years ago, most business transactions with the state were completed by mail or in-person, but today more than 50 percent of all documents are filed online, 40 percent of which occur outside of normal business hours," said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. "Thanks to Governor Hogan's leadership, Maryland is Open for Business 24/7, and continuing to improve these online services allows customers to interact with our Department when it's convenient for them."
MBE will now allow users to choose PayPal as a payment option, offering a secure transaction that is easy for all customers to understand and navigate. Certain notifications—such as "entity not in good standing"—will now expand to explain the status and provide steps for remedying any issues. Additionally, requested document copies also include new features that discourage fraud and allow the customer to better recognize important information.
Finally, in the coming months MBE will begin phasing out Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments, which are slow, decreasing in use, prone to fraud, and costly for the Department to process. Past ACH-users will be notified of this change and encouraged to set up a PayPal account, which can also interface directly with their bank account. Replacing the direct ACH option with PayPal will result in more efficient transactions with no loss in service, making it easier for customers to file while saving Maryland taxpayers money.