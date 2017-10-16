Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Bryan Quade, 35, of North Carolina Joshua Beall, 43, of Huntingtown Tony Reynolds, 46, of Chesapeake Beach Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Oct. 16, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of October 2–October 8, deputies responded to 1,246 calls for service throughout the community. During the week of October 9–October 15, deputies responded to 1,321 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On October 2, Deputy Wood responded to the 7-11 located in Sunderland for the report of check welfare. Upon arrival, Deputy Wood made contact with a male subject later identified as, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Mr. Quade informed Deputy Wood he had taken a narcotic, a search of Mr. Quade was conducted resulting in paraphernalia being located. Mr. Quade was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-not marijuana (heroin).INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURBANCE: On October 8, Deputy Livingston was made aware of a disorderly subject at Abner's Crab House near the bar. Deputy Livingston observed the disorderly male identified as, was intoxicated and had already been in an altercation with another customer inside the bar. Mr. Reynolds was asked several times to leave the establishment and refused to leave. Mr. Reynolds was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Fail Obey Reasonable/Lawful order of Law Enforcement Officer, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.CDS: On October 11, Deputy R. Shrawder conducted a traffic stop at North Solomons Island Road and Hospital Road, Prince Frederick for expired registration plates. Deputy R. Shrawder made contact with the driver later identified as, who was operating the vehicle with expired registration plates. It was determined Beall did not have a valid driver's license, and then was placed under arrest. A K9 scan was conducted of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. The search revealed paraphernalia within the vehicle. Beall was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization.DAMAGED PROPERTY ST. LEONARD / PORT REPUBLIC: On October 6, Deputy R. Shrawder and Deputy Hardesty responded to multiple damaged property calls in the Saint Leonard and Port Republic area. Deputy Hardesty responded to Forest Lane, Port Republic where he determined multiple residences had been spray painted with profanity. Deputy Shrawder responded to Nicole Drive, St. Leonard for multiple residences having similar damage to their mailboxes. After deputies conducted a canvass of the area, it was discovered more residences in the area had their mailboxes damaged as well. The other streets effected include Hance Road, Williams Wharf Road, Parkers Creek Road, Planters Wharf Road, Flag Harbor Blvd, Valley Drive and Eucalyptus Drive.BURGLARY 17-52282: On October 3, Deputy Ostazeski responded to Hickock Trail, Lusby for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim stated the suspect(s) had entered the residence through the master bedroom window. It was discovered that once the suspect(s) entered the residence, they stole a large amount of loose change, US currency, and prescription medicine. The estimated value of the stolen property is $110.BURGLARY 17-52623: On October 5, Deputy Denton responded to Stamper Court, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. The victim stated they heard a window screen break and then observed two males leaving the residence in an unidentified vehicle. It was determined the unknown suspects used a tool to pry the screen off of the window, but did not obtain any items from the residence prior to leaving the scene. The estimated damage is $20.THEFT 17-52165: On October 3, Deputy Wood responded to McIntosh Dr., Dunkirk for the report of a theft from vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim stated sometime between 12:30am and 8:30am on October 3rd an unknown suspect(s) entered their vehicle stealing the victim's wallet, US passport, and loose change from the center console. The value of the stolen items is $85.THEFT: 17-52142: On October 3, Deputy Weems responded to Alamo Trail, Lusby for the report of a theft from vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim stated sometime between October 2nd at 5:00pm and October 3rd at 7:30am an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a black North Face jacket. The value of the stolen item is $100.THEFTS FROM VEHICLES: On October 3, Deputy Weems responded to Susan Lane, Lusby for multiple reports of thefts from vehicles. It was determined sometime between October 2nd at 6:30pm and October 3rd at 7:00am an unknown suspect(s) entered multiple vehicles in the victims' driveways and stole items from within the vehicles. The items stolen included US currency, loose change, TI 83 calculator, debit cards, and a book bag.THEFT FROM VEHICLES: On October 3, Deputy Weems responded to Gunsmoke Trail, Lusby for the report of theft from vehicles. Upon arrival the victims stated sometime between October 2nd at 5:00pm and October 3rd at 9:00am an unknown suspect(s) entered multiple unlocked vehicles. The items removed from the vehicles included an Ipod Touch, a diaper bag containing debt cards, and US currency.THEFT 17-53013: On October 7, Deputy Locke responded to Chaney Road, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, the victim stated that sometime between October 5th at 2:00pm and October 7th at 6:20pm someone stole their DynaHurst P31 930A Heavy Duty Starting Battery. The value of the stolen property is $150.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-52456: On October 4, Deputy Sampson responded to Sixes Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had keyed their vehicle. The estimated damage is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-52759: On October 6, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Schooner Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between October 5th at 11:00pm and October 6th 1:00pm an unknown subject(s) smashed their windshield with a brick. The estimated damaged property is $200.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-52664: On October 6, Deputy D. Naughton responded to Western Circle, Lusby for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival, the victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) had moved their garden tools from the front porch of the residence to the car port area and there was damage to the screen of their front door. The estimated value of the damage is $100.THEFT 17-53533: On October 10, Deputy Beisel responded to Walters Lane, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft from vehicles. The victim stated sometime between October 9th at 10:00pm and October 10th at 4:00am an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicles stealing US currency, loose change, a jacket, sunglasses, and a hunting mask. The estimated value of the stolen property is $158.THEFT 17-54002: On October 12, Deputy Locke responded to 8th Street, North Beach for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between 2:30pm and 4:30pm on October 12th their package containing an iPhone 8 had been stolen from their front porch. The value of the stolen property is $773.79.THEFT 17-54136: On October 13, Deputy Beisel responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between October 11th at 8:30pm and October 12th at 7:30am their handicap placard was removed from the vehicle at their residence off of Bayview Hills, Chesapeake Beach. The value of the stolen item is $50.THEFT: 17-54327: On October 14, Deputy Spalding responded to Robin Court, Lusby for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated sometime between October 13th at 7:00pm and October 14th at 2:30pm an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicles stealing an iPhone 6, loose change, and Game of Thorne collector beers. The value of the stolen items is $641.THEFT 17-54281: On October 14, Deputy Migliaccio responded to Chaney Road, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between October 13th at 9:00pm and October 14th at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) stole their Craftsman pressure washer from the driveway. The value of the stolen item is $100.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-53283: On October 9, Deputy Spalding responded to Eucalyptus Drive, Saint Leonard for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between October 7th at 5:00pm and October 9th at 3:55pm an unknown suspect(s) spray painted their enclosed trailer. The estimated damaged property is $2,000.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-53590: On October 10, Deputy Callison responded to Pinewood Terrace, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival, the victim stated they noticed their basement window had been broken. The estimated damaged property is $500.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-54160: On October 13, Deputy Harms responded to Woodlow Drive, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between 12:50pm and 2:50pm on October 13th an unknown suspect(s) used a chair and pipe to damage the rear bathroom window of the residence. The estimated damaged property is $1,000.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-54455: On October 15, Deputy Beisel responded to Plum Point Elementary for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival, the victim stated that sometime between October 13th at 10:30pm and October 15th at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) had damaged several items on school grounds including a 'NO PARKING' sign, bent an aluminum sign, knocked down a tree, and damaged a Little Tikes kitchen play set. The estimated damaged property is $175.TAMPERING 17-53609: On October 10, Deputy Sampson responded to Clay Hammond Road, Prince Frederick for the report of tampering with a motor vehicle. The victim stated sometime between October 9th at 9:00pm and October 10th at 6:45am an unknown suspect(s) entered their unlocked vehicle, and went through the items inside. It was determined that there were no items stolen from inside the vehicle.