Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md. (Oct. 16, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
TRAFFIC OPERATIONS UNIT INVESTIGATING MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON BILLINGSLEY ROAD: On September 29 at 3:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Billingsley Road near Leonardtown Road and Piney Church Road in Waldorf for the report of a motorcycle accident. Initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling west on Billingsley Road when the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons before striking a sign and a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.
CCSO INVESTIGATING FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH: On October 5 at 7:15 a.m., officers responded to the 15800 block of Scout Camp Road in Hughesville for the report of a motor vehicle accident, which was called in to 9-1-1 after an operator with the vehicle's onboard communications system detected a possible crash. Units arrived on the scene and observed a Ford SUV overturned on the side of the road. The operator of the vehicle, Barbara Elaine Plater, 70, of Hughesville, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. It is not clear what caused the crash. Members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit are continuing their investigation.
CCSO DETECTIVES SEEK WHEREABOUTS OF SHOOTING/ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On October 1 at approximately 2:29 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and leg. The victim was subsequently flown to a hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition. A second victim was on the scene who was not injured during the incident. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation. The on-scene investigation revealed the victims met with the suspect, identified as Trevon Chisley, 22, of Waldorf, at a hotel in Waldorf on the evening of September 30. There was a dispute between the parties involved, and they separated. A few hours later, the two victims were standing outside on Amber Leaf Place when Chisley approached and started shooting at them.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trevon Chisley, or additional information about this incident, is asked to call Detective J. Elliott at 301-609-6515. Chisley should be considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him should contact police immediately. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Chisley's arrest.
STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED / DETECTIVES SEEK ADDITIONAL VICTIMS: On September 5, a victim witnessed a man stealing property from his garage. An investigation followed, and a suspect was developed. On September 26, Detectives Burgess and Weaver went to a vacant residence in the 8100 block of Bensville Road in Waldorf where they suspected stolen property was being held. Upon arrival, the officers observed the suspect, Christopher Bowie, 26, of Waldorf, pushing a dirt bike in the driveway of the abandoned house. Investigation revealed the dirt bike was stolen earlier in the day from a shed along with other property. A large amount of other lawn equipment from previous burglaries was recovered from the property as well. Bowie was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary. On September 27, detectives and patrol officers conducted a search at Bowie's residence where additional suspected stolen property was located. At this time, six victims have been identified and are from the Waldorf, White Plains, and Cobb Island areas. Their reports were filed between January and September 2017. There is still a large amount of recovered property that appears to have been stolen but was never reported. Anyone who believes their property may have been stolen and/or recovered should contact Detective H. Burgess, the investigating officer, at 301-609-6494.
FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY: Between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on September 30, unknown suspect(s) gained entry to numerous unlocked vehicles and locked vehicles in the Greenmont and Meadowland neighborhoods in Waldorf. Various items were stolen including wallets and garage door openers, which were then used to open the garage doors and rummage through the garages. M/Cpl. C. McCue is investigating.
STRONG ARM ROBBERY: On September 29 at 9:09 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Shade Oak Court in Waldorf for the report of a strong arm robbery. Investigation revealed that a cab driver picked the suspect up at a gas station on Crain Highway in Waldorf. When the suspect was exiting the taxi, he asked the driver if he had change for a one hundred dollar bill. When the driver took his money out to make change, the suspect grabbed the money and fled. Pfc. D. Walker is investigating.
SEARCH WARRANT LEADS TO DRUG AND FIREARM CHARGES: On September 29, detectives from the CCSO Narcotics Enforcement Section as well as members of the Emergency Services Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Bannister Circle in Waldorf. Pursuant to the search, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, and a handgun were recovered. Andarius Ocyrus Conner, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute as well as illegally possessing a firearm. The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. on September 28 and 9 a.m. on September 29, unknown suspect(s) punctured fourteen tires on four parked vehicles in the 2900 block of Chestnut Drive in Waldorf. M/Cpl. C. McCue is investigating.
IDENTITY THEFT / THEFT SCHEME: On September 28, officers responded to a bank located in the 3200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf in reference to a woman attempting to open a loan in the amount of $22,000. Upon arrival, a bank employee informed the officers that she had received a bulletin from the bank's loss prevention section several days prior advising employees to be on the lookout for a female using fraudulent identification to open up new loans. The employee advised that the female in the bank matched the photograph in the bulletin. Officers established a perimeter in the parking lot to wait for the suspect to exit. When the female suspect exited the bank, she briefly spoke with a male who provided her keys to a car which she then left in. The suspects left the bank and were located and brought in for questioning. Investigation revealed both suspects were involved in the scheme. Crystal Monique Acevedo, 32, of Bronx, NY, and Randy Figueroa, 41, of New York, NY, were arrested and charged accordingly. Detective C. Garner is investigating.
THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On October 10 between 6 a.m.–5 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into two cars parked at the Mattawoman-Beantown Park and Ride in Waldorf. Various items were stolen. Officer C. Garner is investigating.
DETECTIVES RECOVER HANDGUN AND DRUGS DURING SEARCH WARRANT: On October 10 at 9:30 a.m., officers assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Team and Emergency Services Team served a search warrant in the 1000 block of St. Paul's Drive in Waldorf. During the search, a large amount of packaging materials, scales, marijuana, U.S. currency and a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number were recovered. Alonzo Gregory Anderson, 21, of Waldorf, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm.
OFFICERS RECOVER STOLEN U-HAUL: On October 8 at 12:30 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Technology Place in White Plains after the registration plates of the vehicle revealed it had been reported stolen in Virginia. The driver, Anthony George Manigross, 39, of Virginia, was also driving with a suspended license. Manigross was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license. Pfc. M. O'Shields investigated.
Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.