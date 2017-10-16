MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(October 16, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 9/26/2017 at 3:18 pm, Trooper Foley responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for an assist sick call., was found stumbling towards the entrance of the store and yelling at others. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT-SHOPLIFTING: On 9/26/2017 at 9:00 pm, Trooper Foley responded to the Dollar General in St. Leonard for a reported shoplifting complaint. Surveillance video shows 3 females entering the store, spending time at the health and beauty products area, placing items into a white bag and exiting without paying for said items. Investigation continues.POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM: On 9/27/2017 at 8:02 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Mason Rd. in Prince Frederick. Just prior to making the traffic stop, a broadcast from the Calvert Control Center was sent for a lookout on the same vehicle that Corporal Esnes had stopped. Further information from the Control Center revealed that a complainant had observed a drug transaction involving this vehicle and its occupants with another vehicle in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot. A K-9 scan was requested and performed and revealed a positive alert., was found to be in possession of Alprazolam for which she did not have a prescription. Moasser was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF COCAINE: On 9/30/2017 at 11:52 am, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Dares Beach Rd. prior to Rt. 4 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. An odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and marijuana and cocaine were found., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI, WEAPON VIOLATION: On 10/3/2017 at 12:04 am, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to area of Hillside Road at Long Beach Drive in St. Leonard for a noise complaint/suspicious vehicle., was located with his head down while stopped partially in the roadway with the radio playing loudly. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from Beltz and a Standardized Field Sobriety Test was given with positive results. Beltz was arrested for DUI. Additionally a handgun was located in the vehicle. Beltz was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF A STOLEN HANDGUN: On 10/3/2017 at 2:17 am, Corporal Esnes and Trooper Foley while attempting to locate a suicidal person in the Prince Frederick area observed two males outside of Safeway. One of the subjects clothing matched that of the person they were attempting to locate. While speaking with the two men,, became nervous and a search revealed marijuana and a 9mm handgun. An NCIC query of the handgun revealed it was previously reported stolen through the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Grice was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. The other male was released.POSSESSION OF CONCEALED DANGEROUS WEAPON AND MARIJUANA: On 10/4/2017 at 5:45 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick stopped a vehicle at Rt. 4 and Rt. 402 for traffic violations. The odor of marijuana was detected emitting from within the vehicle. A search was conducted and the passenger,, was found to be in possession of marijuana. The driver,, was in possession of a concealed dangerous weapon (friction lock expandable baton). Both Grimm and Neal were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT FROM VEHICLE: On 10/6/2017 at 4:03 pm, Trooper First Class C. Davis responded to the Barrack to handle a report of a stolen registration year tab from a vehicle. The victim reported the tab was on his vehicle that morning when he parked it at the work site. Upon returning in the afternoon, he observed that the tab had been scraped off and stolen. Investigation continues.SHOPLIFTING: On 10/8/2017 at 4:13 pm, Trooper First Class C. Davis responded to the Dunkirk Walmart for a reported shoplifting complaint., was located and identified as the shoplifter. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE: On 10/13/2017 at 07:08 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle on southbound HG Trueman Rd. at Cove Point Rd. in Lusby for traffic violations. Several criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. K-9 Dexter's scan resulted in a positive alert and a search revealed Oxycodone pills for which, did not have a prescription. Hutchins was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Laura M. Puffenbarger, 37, of Ches. Bch., arrested on 09/26/2017 @ 10:42 am by TFC J. JonesBrian C. Beltz, 40, of St. Leonard, arrested on 10/03/2017 @ 12:14 am by TFC N. RuckerDonald D. Chew, 45, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/04/2017 @ 04:22 pm by TPR. R. BackusWilliam T. Dorsey, 3rd, 43, of North Beach, arrested on 10/06/2017 @ 03:57 pm by TPR. R. BackusRamon E. Diaz, 29, of Huntingtown, arrested on 10/08/2017 @ 02:26 am by TFC S. CasarellaKevin P. Moynihan, 22, of Lusby, arrested on 10/10/2017 @ 11:04 am by TPR. R. MarschRebecca L. Kong, 51, of Dunkirk, arrested on 10/10/2017 @ 01:55 pm by TFC J. HarrodChristopher M. Hans, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/10/2017 @ 07:55 pm by TFC K. RobinsonWilliam L. Lewis, 3rd, 54, of St. Leonard, arrested on 10/11/2017 @ 08:08 pm by TFC J. PalumboEriqa J. Washington, 27, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/13/2017 @ 12:45 am by TFC W. CostelloWilliam A. Marquardt, 37, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/14/2017 @ 12:00 am by TFC T. DavisRobert F. Merrell, Jr., 59, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 10/14/2017 @ 10:47 am by TFC N. RuckerMichael L. McGrew, 44, of Dunkirk, arrested on 10/14/2017 @ 09:47 pm by TFC K. RobinsonAnthony L. Nickerson, 58, of Leonardtown, arrested on 10/14/2017 @ 10:06 pm by TPR. R. MarschJesse T. Malloy, 28, of Ches. Beach, arrested on 10/15/2017 @ 12:05 am by TFC C. DavisDavid A. Krashefski, 58, of Lusby, arrested on 10/15/2017 @ 12:00 am by TFC J. Palumbo