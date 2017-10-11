Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Oct. 11, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification to a previously issued delivery order 0132 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II for the Marine Corps and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.6 percent); El Segundo, California (9 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent). Work is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $64,240,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($39,540,000; 61.6 percent); and the Navy ($24,700,000; 38.4 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price supply contract for fiscal 2017 through 2020 production of the MK 38 MOD 3 machine gun system (MGS) and associated spares. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $121,518,062. Work will be performed in Haifa, Israel (67 percent); and Louisville, Kentucky (33 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2019. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) $26,879,041; fiscal 2015 National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation $3,196,511 funds; fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (USCG) $2,711,934 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $3,196,511 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-17-C-0022)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide development, maintenance and upgrade of the Visual Interactive Simulation Training Application (VISTA) computer based synthetic operations and maintenance trainers in support of the Center for Surface Combat Systems. VISTA is a flexible high-fidelity computer based networked system that provides a training environment for both operation and corrective maintenance tasks on selected combat systems. The simulations are designed with fault scenarios representative of those experienced on the actual equipment so that troubleshooting, isolation, removal and replacement of the components may be practiced by the technicians under instruction. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (25 percent); Japan (20 percent); Pakistan (20 percent); Spain (20 percent); and Norway (15 percent). Work is being performed in Canada (90 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (2 percent); Norway (2 percent); Japan (2 percent); Pakistan (2 percent); and Spain (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $710,000 will be obligated at time of award and contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-D-5001)., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00174-16-C-0046) to exercise option year one for continued implementation of a facilities critical infrastructure control and monitoring system interface to the Navy Virtual Perimeter Monitoring System that will allow for monitoring and control of critical facility infrastructure for potential operating hazards or intrusions. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (55 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (44 percent); and Kauai, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and funding in the amount of $4,835,054 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action to procure 200 AGM-154C Block III joint standoff weapons, 212 containers, various component parts and support equipment for spares, and engineering and technical support for the government of Qatar. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (36.6 percent); Glascoed, Wales, United Kingdom (15.6 percent); Dallas, Texas (11.7 percent); Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (5.3 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3.4 percent); Richardson, Texas (2.9 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (2.5 percent); McAlester, Oklahoma (2 percent); Joplin, Missouri (2 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (1.9 percent); Goleta, California (1.6 percent); Williamsport, Pennsylvania (1.5 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (1.1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1.1 percent); Orchard Park, New York (1 percent); Pinellas Park, Florida (0.8 percent); Boulder, Colorado (0.7 percent); Valencia, California (0.4 percent) and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $84,708,344 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1002)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order 0041 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) to procure test and maintenance services to sustain MQ-4C Triton unmanned air system (UAS) air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems. In addition, this effort includes procurement of field service representatives technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C UAS aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions supporting Triton's early operating capability. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50 percent); Point Mugu, California (25 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (20 percent); and Yigo, Guam (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,018,952 are being obligated on this award, $2,550,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00009 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1003) to exercise an option to provide depot level maintenance support to facilitate the sustainment of up to 13 F/A-18A-D aircraft. Depot level maintenance shall include high flight hour inspections, high flight hour recurring inspections, modifications and liaison engineering. Work will be performed in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada (80 percent); and Waco, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor modification P00020 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-14-D-0025) to exercise an option for the procurement of up to 166,500 AN/SSQ 36, AN/SSQ-53, AN/SSQ-62, AN/SSQ-101, AN/SSQ-125 and MK-84 signal underwater sound series sonobuoys. Work will be performed in DeLeon Springs, Florida (51.7 percent); and Columbia City, Indiana (48.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.