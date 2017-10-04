Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Brittany Cannon, 28, of Prince Frederick Lionel Mackall, 35, of Huntingtown Ryan Bussard, 30, of Edgewater Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Oct. 04, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of September 25 through October 1, deputies responded to 1,161 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On September 25, Deputy Moran responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of an inmate with CDS. The complainant advised Deputy Moran that an inmate, later identified as, had the CDS on her. Once Cannon was confronted about the CDS, she removed all CDS from her possession. Cannon was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Suboxone), Possession or Receive CDS while Confined, and Possession Contraband in a place of Confinement.OPEN WARRANT, CDS: On September 26, Deputy R. Evans was on patrol in the area of the Greene Turtle parking lot in Prince Frederick when he observed a subject that was wanted through the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Evans made contact with the subject, identified as, and he was placed under arrest for his warrant. A search of Mr. Mackall revealed he had narcotics and paraphernalia on him. He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-not marijuana (crack cocaine).INTOXICATION, DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On September 29, Deputy Kreps responded to the area of Kent Road and North Solomons Island Road for the report of a subject walking in the roadway. Upon arrival, Deputy Kreps made contact with the male subject identified as. It was determined that Mr. Bussard was intoxicated and had damaged another residence mailbox. He was placed under arrest and charged with Destruction of Property.THEFT 17-51454: On September 28, Deputy Williamson responded to Jewell Road, Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between September 27th at 6:20pm and September 28th at 2:55am an unknown male subject entered the vehicle and stole their purse. The value of the stolen property is $200.THEFT 17-51460: On September 28, Deputy Burggraff responded to Schooner Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they observed that the interior light of their vehicle was on and an unknown male subject standing in the street. The subject had entered the unlocked vehicle, but it was discovered nothing had been taken from the vehicle.THEFT 17-51702: On September 30, Deputy Callison responded to Stevens Road, Owings for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime on September 27th three packages had been taken from the residence that included a knife, two bottles of Di Electric Grease, and two spark plug testers. The value of the stolen items is $155.