Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense today announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0042). This modification provides for the procurement of Configuration D retrofit components required to complete engineering change proposals 6381, 6344, and 6346 for F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft, to include general purpose processor 3 kits, 5th and 6th channel kits, and waveform generator kits for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (53 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (36 percent); and El Segundo, California (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $84,219,586 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($68,284,291; 81 percent); and the government of Australia ($15,935,294; 19 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., was awardedmodification P00006 to a previously awarded firm-price-incentive contract (N00019-17-C-0003). This modification provides for the procurement of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G structural repair manual. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (62 percent); El Segundo, California (32 percent); and Fort Walton Beach, Florida (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,535,986 are being obligated at time of award, $63,966,920 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. Awarded on Sept. 27, 2017, is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order 0512 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for Phase II of the Defensive Electronic Countermeasures Suite Upgrade for the CH-53K. This task order includes non-recurring engineering support to design, test and integrate the AN/AAQ-24 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures Systems Processor Replacement with the Advanced Threat Warning Missile Warning Sensors, the AN/APR-39D(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver System, the AN/ALE-47(V) Countermeasures Dispensing System with the Power PC Processor Upgrade and the Avionics Management System for use on the CH-53K. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (97.5 percent); Stratford, Connecticut (1 percent); West Palm Beach, Florida (1 percent); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,036,119, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anmodification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40080-11-D-3020) to exercise option two for base operations support at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River. The work to be performed provides for all management supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating services to include but not limited to providing janitorial services, grounds maintenance services, base support vehicles and equipment, street sweeping/snow removal services, and pest control services. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $70,919,732. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and work is expected to be completed September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount of $10,848,793 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfirm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0251 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of Iraq under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Baghdad, Iraq (67 percent); Bingen, Washington (30 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,758,625 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.