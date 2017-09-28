St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Last Weekend to Pay Real Estate Taxes Prior to October 2 Deadline
The office of the St. Mary's County Treasurer reminds citizens of the Real Estate Tax deadline for payment of their property taxes.
Because the state mandated due date of September 30 falls on the weekend when the Treasurer's Office is closed, the county treasurer has extended the due date to Monday, October 2, 2017.
• Walk-in payments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on October 2
• Citizens should be prepared for a longer waiting period when coming to the
• Treasurer's office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on September 29 and October 2
• All payments received at the Treasurer's Office with a postmarked date on or before October 2 will be honored without penalty or interest.
• Citizens may continue to make payments online until midnight on October 2 without penalty or interest.
Convenience fees associated with online payments are as follows:
• eCheck or ACH: $1.80 per transaction
• Debit Card: 2.50% or $2 minimum
• MasterCard: 2.50% or $2 minimum
• Visa: 2.50% or $2 minimum
The current late fee schedule for Real Estate tax accounts in St. Mary's County is 4% for penalty and interest (with 1% added for each month of delinquency).
2017 State of the County Video Report Available for Viewing
Citizens wanting to review the work of county government during the past fiscal year can view the 2017 St. Mary's State of the County Video Report.
The video highlights ongoing and completed projects and activities, from July 2016 to present. Highlights include an overview of the FY18 county budget and updates on construction projects.
"The goal of the video is to provide information in the style of a new documentary with a quick pace," said Tony Jones, St. Mary's County Public Information Officer and video anchor. "We feel this was accomplished and citizens will see for themselves all of the important work ongoing in the county."
The video took two months to produce and is the fifth such video report produced by the St. Mary's County Public Information Office.
The 2017 State of the County Video Report is available online at youtu.be/hYpStObKIAY . The video will also be featured on SMCG TV 95 as part of the re-airing of the September 26 commissioner business meeting on Friday, September 29 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 1 at noon.
The accompanying State of the County Executive Summary can be viewed at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/2017SOCExecutiveReport.pdf .
Citizens Invited to Submit Legislative Proposals for 2018 General Assembly Session
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary's County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, December 5 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2018 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.
The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/countyattorney/
The deadline for proposals to be considered at the December 5 meeting is October 11. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting.
Proposals can be submitted to:
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
41770 BALDRIDGE STREET
P.O. BOX 653
LEONARDTOWN, MD 20650
csmc@stmarysmd.com
AND
DEBORAH C. REY, DELEGATE
DISTRICT 29B, ST. MARY'S COUNTY
323 HOUSE OFFICE BUILDING
6 BLADEN STREET
ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401
deborah.rey@house.state.md.us
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County invite citizens to their next Public Forum on Tuesday, October 17 where they will have an opportunity to speak about any topic of their choosing.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday Oct 3, 2017 at 11:15 am in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland to consider adoption of the Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.
Written comments, questions and suggestions may be submitted on or before Oct 10, 2017 to: Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Copies of the proposed Hazard Mitigation Plan Update are available in the Emergency Services & Technology Office, 23090 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and on our webpage.
www.stmarysmd.com/docs/2017-St.-Marys-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan.pdf
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Officer at (301) 475-4200, *1342.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: Robert Kelly, CIO
Health Department Investigates Local Exposure to Scabies
St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) is working closely with local healthcare facilities to monitor and respond to possible scabies exposure. St. Mary's Nursing Center and Chesapeake Shores skilled nursing facility identified scabies in a small number of residents. Appropriate environmental measures and treatment protocols were initiated to prevent further exposure. MedStar St. Mary's Hospital provided treatment to a patient with scabies and has addressed potential staff exposures.
Those potentially exposed have been contacted by the involved facilities or the health department and are receiving appropriate care. Protocols have been put in place to prevent any additional exposure at these facilities. SMCHD will continue to monitor this issue in the community.
Scabies is a common condition found worldwide and can spread easily under group living conditions. While scabies does not generally present a serious health risk, it may cause stress or discomfort for anyone dealing with this condition. Prompt medical evaluation and treatment is important.
Additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding scabies is available at www.cdc.gov/scabies.