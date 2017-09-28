Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Darrell Marvin Clinton, 28, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics as well as illegally possessing a firearm. (Booking photo)

(Sept. 28, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.SEARCH WARRANT LEADS TO DRUG AND FIREARM CHARGES: On September 22, detectives from the CCSO Narcotics Enforcement Section as well as members of the Emergency Services Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Pursuant to the search, crack cocaine, distribution paraphernalia, U.S. currency, and a handgun were recovered., was arrested on the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics as well as illegally possessing a firearm. The Narcotics Enforcement Section investigated.SHED BURGLARY: Sometime between the hours of 6:30 p.m. on September 22 and 7:20 p.m. on September 23, unknown suspect(s) removed a lock from a shed in the 700 block of Brandon Circle in Waldorf and stole two bicycles. Pfc. G. Cook is investigating.BREAKING AND ENTERING: Between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on September 22, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 10500 block of Springhill Newtown Road in La Plata. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole cash and an Xbox game system. Officer J. Ryan is investigating.