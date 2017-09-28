NAVAIR Wins Department of the Navy Financial Management Awards

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (Sept. 28, 2017)—Several NAVAIR employees were recognized for their financial management achievements at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy's (Financial Management and Comptroller) annual awards ceremony Aug. 23 in Washington, D.C.



Specifically, the NAVAIR Standard Procurement System (SPS) Team, led by Michael Dodson, received a Command Award for "Best Information Technology (IT) Controls," and the Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) Team, led by Pizzel Keen, won a Team Achievement Award for Accounting and Audit, Echelon II or Above.



Individually, NAVAIR Comptroller Jerry Short won a Lifetime Achievement Award for his leadership and management skills throughout his more than 30-year federal career. Daniel King also won an Individual Achievement Award in Budget and Execution, Echelon II or Above.



NAVAIR's FIAR Team was recognized for their help implementing the fiscal year 2015 Small Business Administration financial and IT corrective action plans. The team undertook significant efforts in the area of asset management to formally establish accountability, internal control processes and proper financial reporting of mission critical assets. The team also established internal controls over financial systems to ensure the data used to prepare Department of the Navy financial statements was reliable.



Keen said winning the award will help keep the team motivated to continue accomplishing its goals.



"Perseverance is essential in the work the team does," she said. "Being recognized for their accomplishments has an immeasurable influence on them and pushes them to maintain the pace."



King's efforts to reevaluate methods and enhance various budget processes resulted in more accurate budget formulation estimates and improvements to IT systems. The resulting product was the Budget Object Class Integrated Tracking Tool and Dashboard, which collects data at the inflation object class and auxiliary information code levels.



"I hope that by being recognized with this award, a positive light is shined on the entire NAVAIR comptroller organization," King, who has worked for NAVAIR for five years, said. "Strategically leveraging technology gives us more powerful ways to collect and manage data and enables us to work with clarity and answer important questions fast."



King said he enjoys staying active and challenged at work: "I am thankful that my organization allows opportunities to craft, grow and implement new ideas that enhance our work environment," he said.



As the NAVAIR comptroller, Short drives accountability and effectiveness for strategic budgeting, accounting and all financial management for $41 billion in direct funds annually and more than $5 billion in working capital funds for the Naval Air Warfare Centers and Fleet Readiness Centers. Short was recognized for his professional knowledge, dedication and follow-through, as well as his leadership on improved internal controls and solving valuation issues.



"To be recognized along with the caliber of individuals selected for the lifetime achievement award was truly humbling," Short said. "There is no greater feeling than to be recognized by your peers, and by accepting this award, I do it on behalf of the many individuals and teams I have worked with over the course of my 28-year career in financial management at NAVAIR. I am often told how NAVAIR likes to be first, willing to be part of pilot programs or take the lead on initiatives, so having Dan King, Pizzel Keen and the FIAR team, and Mike Dotson and the SPS team selected by the Navy Financial Management and Comptroller senior leadership reinforces that we have been a leader in the area of financial management for the Navy, and the good work our comptrollers and business financial managers have done is deserving of recognition."