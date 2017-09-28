Three Convictions in Multi-Jurisdictional Human Trafficking Enterprise

BALTIMORE (September 28, 2017)—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks today announced the convictions of three members of a multi-jurisdictional, Maryland-based human trafficking enterprise.



Rashid Marwan Mosby, 43, of Windsor Mill, pleaded guilty before Prince George's County Judge Lawrence V. Hill, Jr. to Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking, Human Trafficking, and Human Trafficking of a Minor. Terra Marie Perry, 37, of Baltimore City, also pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking and Human Trafficking. Sentencing for both is scheduled for November 8, 2017. The third co-defendant, Joshua Isaiah Jones, 27, of Greenbelt, was convicted after trial of Human Trafficking of a Minor and Receiving the Earnings of Prostitution. His sentencing is scheduled for November 20, 2017.



Over a three-year period, between 2013 and 2015, the co-defendants worked together to organize, promote and participate in a multi-jurisdictional human trafficking criminal enterprise. They promoted their enterprise under the guise of a modeling and escort agency operating under the name, "Pink Pleasure Entertainment" and recruited females throughout Maryland and surrounding states using the website backpage.com. The co-defendants posted more than 100 advertisements on backpage.com and featured sexually explicit images and language to solicit customers for sexual services arranged by the co-defendants and performed by the victims. Proceeds from the sexual services were taken by the defendants. The victims included a juvenile who was lured from North Carolina. Once trafficked into the state of Maryland, the victims were manipulated and threatened into prostitution. The co-defendants operated their criminal enterprise by renting dozens of hotel rooms throughout Maryland to place and harbor victims for the purposes of sexual encounters. The victims were trafficked to and from the hotels using coercion, deception, intimidation, and physical violence.



"These individuals brutalized young women for profit," said Attorney General Frosh. "Trafficking of women for prostitution is a problem worldwide and in our own back yards. Working with law enforcement in multiple agencies, we were able to lock these individuals up and prevent them from preying on more young women."



"Human Trafficking is a crime that is impacting so many young people and tearing families apart," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Alsobrooks. "I applaud the Office of the Attorney General and everyone who had a role in bringing these defendants to justice. As we continue to remove predators like these from our communities we must also work with victims and others impacted by these crimes to help them heal and restore peace and unity to our families."



In making today's announcement, Attorney General Frosh thanked Organized Crime Chief Katie Dorian, Assistant Attorney General Dana Middleton, the Maryland State Police, the Prince George's County Police Department, and the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.