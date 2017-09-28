Chaney Enterprises Now Offering Limestone Via Rail

WALDORF, Md. (Sept. 28, 2017)—Chaney Enterprises announced it will now offer limestone to its customers, transported by a new railway just completed at the company's plant in Waldorf.
Chaney Enterprises is known for providing sand and gravel, the introduction of limestone to Chaney's product mix will expand the company's market for construction projects, especially those in Southern Maryland.
The 80-railcar train will transport materials in and out of Chaney's 520-acre facility on Acton Lane in Waldorf, serving as an efficient and cost-effective way of moving both the outbound loads and inbound loads of raw material supplies.
"By introducing this first Chaney train for stone delivery, we are now sending products via rail, truck and barge, making all our products readily available," said Francis "Hall" Chaney, III, president of Chaney Enterprises. "We can now offer more products to a wider market area at competitive pricing, truly positioning us for continued and strategic growth, and reflecting our passion for this industry and our customers' needs. "
Chaney's dedicated railroad also means the company will reduce long hauls experienced in their trucking fleet: reducing safety risk, traffic and emissions. This strategic move is key in promoting efficient material movements and helping with the uncertainty of long truck hauling. It will also free our truck fleet to provide an even better level of customer service.
Chaney Enterprises will be naming the train with the help of employees and friends at its annual Bull Roast on Saturday, October 7.
For more information about the new limestone products visit www.chaneyenterprises.com/Stone or call 888-244-0411.