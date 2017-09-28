St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

Anthony Tyrone Jones, age 51, of Lexington Park Nichole Corine Underwood, age 26, of Leonardtown Patrick Allen Clarke, age 51, of Lexington Park Rosanne Elizabeth Nial Ryan Marshall Edwards, age 29, of Piney Point Previous Next

(Sept. 28, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On 9/26/2017, was charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage in public while in the 21000 block of Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park by DFC A. Beishline. CASE #51111-17.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 9/26/2017 Corporal P. Handy responded to the 41000 block of Shadrick Street in Leonardtown for a reported disturbance. The victim alleged, was at the residence in violation of an active protective order. Underwood was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. She was charged with violation of a protective order. CASE #51118-17.FALSE REPORT: On 9/26/2017 DFC A. Schultz responded to the Canopy Liquors for a reported fraud. The complainant alleged he found several fraudulent charges made to his bank account. He accused an associate of the fraud. After conducting the investigation, DFC Schultz determined the complainant had actually made the charges. The complainant,, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with False Report. CASE #51103-17.SHOTGUN POSSESSION BY FELON: On 9/26/2017 Deputy A. Budd responded to a residence located in the 17000 block of Piney Point road in Piney Point to attempt service of a protective order. He made contact with suspect Ryan Marshall Edwards, age 29, of Piney Point, who was the respondent in the order. Edwards indicated he was in possession of a shotgun and ammunition. Deputy Budd determined Edwards was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the shotgun and ammunition. Edwards was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with the violation. CASE #51179-17.BURGLARY: On 9/26/2017 Corporal D. Corcoran responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported trespassing. The victim alleged suspectforced her way into the residence causing damage to the door. Nial was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County detention Center. She was charged with Fourth Degree Burglary and Property Destruction. CASE #51139-17.9/20/2017 ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to make entry into a residence located in the 31000 block of Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal Handy is investigating. CASE #49902-17.9/21/2017 BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property in the 46000 block of Walnut Court in Lexington Park. Corporal Worrey is investigating. CASE #49941-17.9/22/2017 ASSIST OTHER AGENCY/THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Corporal D. Snyder assisted the Charles County Sheriff's Office with a motor vehicle hit and run crash investigation. The vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported stolen from a business located in the 30000 block of Potomac Way in Charlotte Hall. CASE #50256-17.9/23/2017 VEHICLE CRASH/FLY-OUT: Shara Joy Oneil, age 20, of Lexington Park, was traveling west on Pegg Road in Lexington Park when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a guardrail. The vehicle, a 2003 Chrysler, then turned over and came to rest on the roof. Oneil was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. CASE #50342-17.9/23/2017 THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle from a vehicle while it was parked in the 22000 block of Washington Street in Leonardtown. Corporal Flerlage is investigating. CASE #50356-17.9/23/2017 THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a Honda mini-bike from a residence located in the 24000 block of Briscoe-Thompson Way in Hollywood. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating. CASE #50459-17.9/24/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a detached garage located in the 25000 block of Shamrock Lane in Helen. A chainsaw was stolen. Corporal Somerville is investigating. CASE #50659-17.9/24/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed located in the 26000 block of Dallas Drive in Helen. Power tools were stolen. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating. CASE #50693-17.9/25/2017 THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) entered a boat docked near the 21000 block of Joe Hazel Road in Leonardtown and stole property. Deputy T. Payne is investigating. CASE #50725-17.9/25/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the Camp Merryelande Store located in the 15000 block of Piney Point Road in Piney Point and stole property. Deputy P. Robinson is investigating. CASE #50855-17.9/26/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry to a residence located in the 46000 block of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park and stole property. DFC Steinbach is investigating. CASE #50961-17.9/26/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry in to the Golden Eye Seafood located in the 17000 block of Clarke Road in Piney Point. Deputy P. Robinson is investigating. CASE #51005-17.9/26/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence located in the 45000 block of Jay Dee Court in Great Mills. Nothing appeared to have been stolen. Deputy John Davis is investigating. CASE #51079-17.9/26/2017 BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a barn located in the 38000 block of Chaptico Road in Helen. Suspect(s) also forced entry into a vehicle and stole property. Corporal G. Knott is investigating. CASE #51119-17.9/26/2017 MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/FLY-OUT: Paul Edwin Richardson, age 47, of Charlotte Hall, was travelling turning north from North Shangri-La Drive onto Three Notch Road when the at fault vehicle failed to trop for a steady red signal. Richardson was flown to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries by Trooper 7. CASE #51178-17.