Local Navy Contract Awards

(Sept. 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00007 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0033) to exercise an option for the procurement of up to three engine assemblies; four power section modules; and two reduction gearbox modules for the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm contract to provide engineering, management and logistics support to fabricate, assemble, test and deliver 127 D(V)2 processors, 462 D(V)2 antenna detectors, 290 D(V)2 radar receivers, 121 D(V)2 low band arrays, 168 D(V)2 battery handle assemblies, 20 D(V)2 circuit card assemblies, 40 C(V)2 processors, 63 C(V)2 antenna detectors, 131 C(V)2 radar receivers, 19 C(V)2 upgrade kits, and two test stations which increases production capacity to meet necessary fielding requirements in support of the AN/APR-39 program. These services are in support of the Navy, Army, and the governments of Japan, Austria, and Canada. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (53 percent); Woburn, Massachusetts (12 percent); Landsdale, Pennsylvania (9 percent); Longmont, Colorado (6 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); and various locations in the continental U.S. (14 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Army); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $124,737,813 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award combines purchases for the Navy ($78,695,032; 63 percent); Army ($39,603,084; 32 percent); government of Japan ($4,412,169; 3.5 percent); government of Austria ($1,366,462; 1 percent); and government of Canada ($661,066; .5 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0037)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of production and spare AE1107C engines in support of the V-22 Osprey. This contract provides for the procurement of 56 V-22 AE1107C engines, including 36 production engines for the Marine Corps, and 16 production and 4 spare engines for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in November 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $115,083,696 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($71,727,084; 62.3 percent); and the government of Japan ($43,356,612; 37.7 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0081)., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0015) for the procurement of long-lead components associated with the manufacture and delivery of four fiscal year 2018 Lot 22 MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (25 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $40,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00015 to previously issued delivery order 0090 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-12-G-0006. This order provides for non-recurring engineering associated with Phase II of the development of the V-22 cockpit engine health indicator. Work will be performed at Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (46 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (43 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (7 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (2 percent); and Albuquerque, New Mexico (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001917F0383 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This task order includes the development of an airworthy design to integrate a Wideband Satellite Communications Radome and supporting infrastructure on the P-8A aircraft from a preliminary design review level of maturity to a critical design review level of maturity. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in October 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,300,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure up to 142 AN/APX-111 Mode 5 combined interrogators, up to 195 Mode 5 upgrade kits, up to 52 integrations of Mode 5 upgrade kits, up to 235 shop replaceable assemblies, and up to 6 test asset repairs to support the F/A-18 series aircraft. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (84 percent); and Austin, Texas (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0007)., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00004 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-13-D-0019) to exercise an option for the depot repair of T56-A-427 engines, power sections, torque meters, gearboxes, and accessories in support of the E-2 Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft. Work will be performed in Oakland, California (97 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (0.34 percent); Rocky Mount, North Carolina (0.33 percent); and Mentor, Ohio (0.33 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 3000, placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This modification provides for the procurement of 52 technical refreshed mission computers for retrofit on the H-1 aircraft. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (42 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (38 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,114,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for the identification and execution of cost savings projects to reduce the cost of the F-35 joint strike fighter air system. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63 percent); El Segundo, California (34 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $60,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00017 under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-13-D-0010) to exercise an option for contractor-owned and -operated aircraft services in support of the Contracted Air Services (CAS) program. The CAS program provides aerial refueling services for Navy, other Department of Defense and government agencies, the Foreign Military Sales program and government contractors. Work will be performed at Norfolk, Virginia (45 percent); Victorville, California (35 percent); and at various locations outside the continental U.S. (20 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,257,600 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification P00020 under a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0033) for the procurement of non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment that are required to meet current and future F-35 production rates. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (34.03 percent); Orlando, Florida (20.01 percent); Marietta, Georgia (8.09 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (7.41 percent); Avon, Massachusetts (7.21 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (5.37 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (4.91 percent); Camden, New Jersey (3.50 percent); Kjeller, Norway (2.67 percent); Rome, Italy (1.99 percent); El Segundo, California (1.64 percent); Palmdale, California (0.88 percent); Rome, New York (0.88 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (0.69 percent); Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.52 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (0.14 percent); and Tempe, Arizona (0.07 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. Department of Defense (Non-DoD) partners; and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $17,109,000 are being obligated at the time of award, $11,582,241 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,463,087; 32.72 percent); Navy ($4,731,545; 16.36 percent); Marine Corps ($4,731,545; 16.36 percent); and governments of United Kingdom ($1,069,047; 3.70 percent); Australia ($774,627; 2.68 percent); Turkey ($774,627; 2.68 percent); Italy ($697,236; 2.41 percent); Canada ($503,637; 1.74 percent); Norway ($402,816; 1.39 percent); Netherlands ($286,610; 0.99 percent); and Denmark ($232,412; 0.80 percent); and FMS ($5,250,811; 18.16 percent ), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00004 under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0026) to procure seven 2103 signal processors; seven Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) Signal Processor Replacement (LSPR) assemblies; 82 0001 advanced threat warning (ATW) sensors; 30 0003 ATW sensors; and seven smart connector assemblies for LSPR in support of the LAIRCM program. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34 percent); Goleta, California (30 percent); Longmont, Colorado (11 percent); Columbia, Maryland (3 percent); various locations in the continental U.S. (19 percent) and various locations outside the continental U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and other defense agency funds in the amount of $21,243,554 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 advance acquisition contract (N00019-16-C-0033). This modification authorizes the procurement of diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management support for the F-35 air system. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-Department of Defense participants funds in the amount of $11,773,658 are being obligated on this award, $4,707,579 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($4,707,579; 39.98 percent); Navy ($2,353,790; 19.99 percent); Marine Corps ($2,353,790; 19.99 percent); the governments of the United Kingdom ($531,816; 4.52 percent); Turkey ($385,352; 3.27 percent); Italy ($385,352; 3.27 percent); Canada $346,852; 2.95 percent); Australia ($250,543; 2.13 percent); Norway ($200,388; 1.71 percent); the Netherlands ($142,579; 1.21 percent); and Denmark ($115,617; 0.98 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00022 under a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, labor hour, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-13-C-0032) to exercise an option for certified and qualified contractor support services aircrew to augment Naval Test Wing squadrons to ensure completion of mission essential testing and evaluation for all manned air vehicles for which the Naval Test Wing Atlantic has operational responsibility. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (94 percent); Point Mugu, California (5 percent); and China Lake, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,575,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price task order N0001917F0442 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0034) to repair 51 High-speed Anti-radiation Missile (HARM), AGM-88B/C, guidance sections in support of the Navy; 62 HARM, AGM-88B/C, guidance sections in support of the Air Force; 62 HARM, AGM-88B/C, control sections in support of the Air Force; and technical data in support of HARM, AGM-88B/C, guidance and control sections in support of the Navy and Air Force. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,033,042 will be obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0047 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) to develop mounting for the navigation warfare hardware on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and modify software for built-in test display and lever arm adjustment to be included in the Delta System software configuration 4. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (95.5 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (4.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, test, development and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,780,616 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00015 under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-5501) to exercise an option to procure the commercial AN/ARC-210(V) electronic protection radios, ancillary equipment, and associated support services. The AN/ARC-210 is fielded on Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Department of Defense, foreign military sales and federal agency airborne, seaborne and land based platforms. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor delivery order N0001917F0077 placed against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001)for the procurement of retrofit kits in accordance with engineering change proposal 6213R2 Trailing Edge Flap Retrofit AYC 1539 for the F/A-18 aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (72 percent); Lucerne, Switzerland (20 percent); Paramount, California (5 percent); and Hot Springs, Arkansas (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,019,871 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G data transfer units for the Navy. Work will be performed in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 research, test, development and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,859,491are being obligated at the time of award, $7,269,396 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (93 percent); and government of Australia (7 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0078)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0050 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for procurement of retrofit non-recurring and recurring supplies and services in support of engineering change proposal 570R6 Joint Helmet Mounting Cueing System Integration for the government of Kuwait F/A-18 Hornet C and D model aircraft under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (70 percent); and Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $15,236,487 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under which cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price delivery orders will be issued as a follow on to a previously awarded contract (N00178-13-C-1020) to continue to provide fabrication of carbon-carbon shape stable nosetip materials; development and fabrication of advanced reentry materials including alternate nosetips, antenna windows, control surfaces, wings, flaps, leading edges heatshields and aeroshells; associated acceptance and quality assurance testing; and supporting engineering studies. This contract involves foreign military sales to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Biddeford, Maine, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $486,384 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with authority10 U.S .Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) satisfying a requirement for unique supplies available from only one source. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0001917F0484 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0031) to upgrade two mid-aft tail test sets, two missile/rocket motor test sets, various common interfaces to the air vehicle system integration laboratory, one guidance test set control computer, various other test tooling used for simulator and interfaces and general recertification engineering support. This order is in support of the Navy and the government of the United Kingdom for the Tomahawk Program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (99.5 percent); and Boulder, Colorado (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2015 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $10,614,587 will be obligated at time of award, $10,089,664 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award combines purchases for the Navy ($10,089,664; 95 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($524,923; 5 percent), under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00011 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-13-C-0026) for the procurement of two C-40A aircraft in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (90 percent); and San Antonio, Texas (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $152,529,718 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 50 full-rate production for 14 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Onboard Jammer systems; 14 WRA1 (V)4s; 14 WRA2 (V)4s; eight WRA1 A(V)4s; eight WRA2 A(V)4s; 22 WRA 3s; and 14 racks for the F/A-18 C/D/E/F aircraft in support of the Navy and the government of Australia. The contract provides for the repair of test assets and field support of the AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 and one Acceptance Test Procedure test set which increases production capacity to meet necessary fielding requirements. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent), and other locations within the continental U.S.(12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $133,231,659 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($124,141,470; 93 percent); and the government of Australia ($9,040,189; 7 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales Program. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0090)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide for technical support services for the Joint Standoff Weapon in support of the Navy and governments of Australia, Finland, Greece, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and Qatar under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (64 percent); Sydney, Australia (9 percent); Poznan, Poland (6 percent); Jyaskyla, Finland (5 percent);Doha, Qatar (5 percent); Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (5 percent); Hualien Air Force Base, Taiwan (4 percent); Andravidas, Greece (1 percent); and Eskisehir, Turkey (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0101)., is being awardedfor modification P00049 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to incorporate advanced radar processor and software support activity cybersecurity for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. In addition, this modification provides for engineering change proposals for the removable storage media and Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 systems. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (78 percent); and Liverpool, New York (22 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2015 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,576,035 are being obligated at time of award, $7,973,981 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00036 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-0135) for the installation of two additional aerial refueling kits in the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed at Irvine, California (14.19 percent); Wimborne, United Kingdom (9.44 percent); Nicktown, Pennsylvania (7.30 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (7.25 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (6.82 percent); Bay Shore, New York (5.68 percent); Wichita, Kansas (4.08 percent); Carson, California (3.20 percent); East Aurora, New York (3.18 percent), Hollywood, California (2.87 percent); Merritt Island, Florida (2.85 percent); Farmingdale, New York (2.79 percent), Los Angeles, California (2.79 percent), Hauppauge, New York (2.70 percent); Cedar City, Utah (2.24 percent); North Augusta, Kansas (2.20 percent); Anaheim, California (2.14 percent); San Marcos, California (1.84 percent); Hialeah, Florida (1.42 percent); San Antonio, Texas (1.35 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.67 percent). Work is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,418,565 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-15-D-0001), to exercise option two for Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) MK 1 production units, spares, parts, approved accessories, consumables, engineering enhancements, and configuration management services. Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division has a continued need for the procurement of MK1 MTRS series robotics systems and associated components as well as the required support services for the MK1 MTRS systems. Work will be performed in Bedford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in September 2015 in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The MK1 MTRS systems are in support of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Division program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0009) to add installations to provide validation, verification and test support for the Multi-Role Tactical Data Link upgrade on the E-6B aircraft. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas (47 percent); San Diego, California (38.2 percent); and Greenville, Texas (14.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,503,650 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.