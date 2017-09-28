Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Amber Stoneman, 21, of Prince Frederick Lavon Howard, 38, of Sunderland Robert Rice, 51 Stephen Morrow, 46, of Broomes Island Tyler Goins, 25, of Lusby Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 28, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of September 18 through September 24, deputies responded to 1,211 calls for service throughout the community.TRESPASSING: On September 18, Deputy Gott responded to Patuxent Camp Sites located on Williams Wharf Road, Saint Leonard for a trespassing complaint. After speaking with the complainant, they advised that, was on the property after already being issued a no trespass order. Mr. Morrow was located in front of one the trailers, where he was placed under arrest and charged with trespassing.CDS: On September 19, Deputy Williamson responded to a single vehicle accident at Southern Maryland Blvd and Drury Lane. While making contact with the driver identified as, Corporal McCarroll located paraphernalia on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A search of Stoneman's vehicle was conducted where more paraphernalia was located; Stoneman was then placed under arrest and transported to the detention center. Once at the detention center, Deputy Williamson conducted a search of his patrol vehicle where Stoneman was sitting. The search was positive, finding Stoneman had attempted to get rid of the narcotics prior to entering the detention center. Stoneman was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (heroin), CDS: possession of paraphernalia and CDS administer Equipment Possession/Distribute.INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURBANCE: On September 19, Deputy Childress responded to 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly male subject. Upon arrival, Deputy Childress made contact with several citizens about the male subject lying on the ground near the Prince Frederick Library. Deputy Childress made contact with the male who was identified as. Mr. Rice was placed into custody and transported to the detention center where he was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance.CDS: On September 21, Deputy D. Naughton conducted a traffic stop on Calvert Beach Road in the area of the Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department. After making contact with the driver identified as, a K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted and revealed a positive alert. A search of the vehicle was conducted where paraphernalia and narcotics were located. Mr. Goins was placed under arrest and charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Suboxone) and CDS possession of paraphernalia.CDS: On September 23, Deputy Williamson conducted a traffic stop at Southern Maryland Blvd and Chaneyville Road. After making contact with the driver, a K9 scan was performed, resulting in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle and persons inside revealed Mr. Howard had paraphernalia and narcotics. Mr. Howard was arrested and charged with CDS Possession-not marijuana (molly) and CDS possession of paraphernalia.THEFT 17-49694: On September 18, Deputy R. Evans responded to Lariat Lane, Lusby for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim stated that sometime between September 17th at approximately 2:30pm and September 18th at 4:30pm someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole US currency. The value of the stolen property is $800.THEFT 17-49808: On September 19, Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Dusk Drive, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated that two large green trash cans for Evergreen Trash Disposal had been stolen. The value of the stolen property is $150.THEFT 17-49881: On September 19, Deputy R. Evans responded to Coster Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, the victim stated sometime between 6:00am and 5:00pm on September 19th their registration plates on their vehicle had been removed. The value of the stolen property is $90.THEFT 17-50338: On September 22, Deputy Rediker responded to Stagecoach Trail, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim stated that their front registration plate from their vehicle had been removed. The value of the stolen property is $50.THEFT 17-50435: On September 22, Deputy Wood responded to Miss Sams Way, Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The victim stated that sometime between 5:00am and 3:30pm on September 22nd someone stole their rear registration plate from the vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $25.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-49729: On September 18, Deputy J. Ward responded to Hallowing Point Road for the report of damaged property. The victim stated on September 18th between 9:00am and 5:20pm someone damaged their mailbox. The estimated damage is $100.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-49907: On September 19, Deputy Burggraff responded to Schooner Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival, the victim stated they observed pieces of asphalt in the grass along with a hole in the siding of their residence. The estimated damage is $100.DAMAGED PROPERTY 17-50006: On September 20, Deputy Barger responded to Willie Lane, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between September 19th at approximately 9:30pm and September 20th at 10:00am their CB radio antenna attached to their vehicle had been broken off its mount. The estimated damage is $25.BURGLARY 17-50015: On September 20, Deputy D. Naughton responded to Pine Lane, Lusby for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim stated someone cut the key lock to the shed and removed several items from within the shed. The items included a 4.5 gallon air compressor tank, 12" bevel side compound saw, compound saw stand, 7 ¼ miter box, roof guns, frame nailer, angle finish nailer, multiple air hoses, 32" chain saw, Router ½ hp, 180 piece tool kit set, air framing gun, finisher nailer gun, wheel barrel, miscellaneous hand tools, and a 7 ¼" skill saw. The estimated value of stolen property is $3,800.BURGLARY 17-50449: On September 22, Deputy J. Ward responded to Dresser Avenue, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim stated an unknown suspect broke into the residence from the basement door and vandalized the basement stairwell. The estimated damage is $3,900.