St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 25, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.ASSAULT: On 9/13/2017 Deputy Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown for a reported assault. Inmate, assaulted another inmate by grabbing the inmate by the head. The victim sustained a laceration to the head. Casey was charged with two (2) counts Second Degree Assault DOC employee. CASE #48467-17.BURGLARY: On 9/13/2017 deputies responded to the Rite Aid Pharmacy located in the 21000 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park for multiple motion alarms. Upon arrival, Corporal T. Snyder located suspect, attempting to exit two sets of front doors. Once Rawlings was apprehended, Corporal Snyder determined he had tried to break into the pharmacy main door where medications are stored. Rawlings was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary—Storehouse, Fourth Degree Burglary—Theft, and Property Destruction. CASE #48564-17.ALTER DRUG SCREEN: On 9/13/2017 Corporal J. Kirkner responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center in Leonardtown for a reported fraudulent urine specimen. A detention center employee collected a pre-trial urine sample from suspect. After noting something wrong with the sample, a plastic container was located in Mason's clothing, which he used to transport a fraudulent urine sample into the facility. Mason was charged with Altering a Drug Screen Test. CASE #48568-17.ASSAULT: On 9/13/2017 Corporal J. Kirkner responded to MedStar St. Mary's hospital for a reported domestic assault which had occurred at a residence in Leonardtown. The victim alleged suspect, pushed the victim causing visible injury. Dunn was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE #48552-17.HOME INVASION/BURGLARY: On 9/14/2017 Deputy T. Payne responded to the 43000 block of Drum Cliff Road in Hollywood for a reported assault. Two (2) victims alleged suspect, entered the residence through an unlocked basement door and confronted the victims in the kitchen. Dunn struck one of the victims in the face with her fist. Dunn was placed under arrest and charged with Home Invasion, Third Degree Burglary, and Second Degree Assault. CASE #48721-17.VIOLATION PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 9/15/2017 Corporal K. Nelson responded to the St. Mary's County Circuit Court House in Leonardtown. The victim alleged suspect, contacted the victim via social media and by phone call in violation of an active protective order. King was subsequently located inside the residence also in violation of the order. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with two (2) counts of Violation of a Protective Order. CASE #48864-17.ASSAULT: On 9/16/2017 Deputy P. Henry responded to the 41000 block of Newman Way in Leonardtown, for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect, pushed the victim into a table causing injury to the victim's face. Graves was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE #48993-17.ALCOHOL VIOLATION: On 9/20/2017 DFC A. Beishline observed suspect, in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in the 46000 block of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Ford was charged with the violation by criminal citation. CASE #49899-17.ASSAULT: On 9/21/2017 DFC R. Steinbach responded to the 21000 block of Birdseye Court in Lexington Park for a reported assault. The victim alleged suspect, struck the victim in the face. The victim had visible sign of injury. Newman was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE #50215-17.ASSAULT: On 9/22/2017 DFC R. Steinbach responded to the 21000 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect, pushed the victim causing visible injury on the victim's neck and chin. Cradle was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE #50243-17.VIOLATION PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 9/24/2017 DFC J. McGuire responded to the 21000 block of Birdseye Court in Lexington Park. The victim alleged suspect, contacted the victim by phone and text message in violation of an active protective order. Newman was located and placed under arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Violation of a Protective Order. CASE #50678-17.8/16/2017, was charged with First Degree Burglary, and two (2) counts of Fourth Degree Burglary by DFC M. McCuen. CASE #43199-17.8/24/2017, was charged with two (2) counts of possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance by Corporal M/. Worrey. CASE #14260-17.8/24/2017, was charged with Second Degree Assault by Corporal M. Worrey. CASE #44023-17.8/24/2017, was charged with Second Degree Assault by DFC R. Steinbach. CASE #43059-17.8/31/2017, was charged with Second Degree Assault by Deputy Edwards. CASE #44031-17.9/21/2017, was charged with Theft Under $1,000 by Deputy P. Henry. CASE #43105-17.9/20/2017, was charged with First Degree and Second Degree Assault by DFC A. Schultz by warrant. CASE #47938-17.9/20/2017, was charged with First and Second Degree Burglary, Theft $1,000 to $10,000, Two (2) counts Theft Less $1,000, Property Destruction, and Theft Scheme $1,000 to $10,000 by Deputy P. Robinson. CASE #33995-17, 35200-17, 37517-17.