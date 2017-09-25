MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 25, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF SUBOXONE: On 9/14/2017 at 2:44 pm, Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle on Adelina Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. Several CDS indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert. A search resulted in locating numerous packages of Suboxone sublingual films. The driver,, and the passenger,, were both arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT AND PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On 9/15/2017 at 9:07 pm, Trooper First Class Robinson responded to the 100 block of Clyde Jones Rd. in Sunderland for a report of an indecent exposure incident in the area of Sunderland Elementary School., was located in an extremely intoxicated condition near the 7-11. He was identified by those that observed his behavior and he was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.BURGLARY: On 9/16/2017 at 5:42 pm, Trooper First Class Robinson responded to the 100 block of North Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick for a reported burglary. When arriving at the residence to begin renovation of the home, the homeowner found the front door had been damaged and was left open. Investigation revealed a Harbor Freight Compound Miter Saw and miscellaneous tools were missing from one of the rooms. Investigation continues.DUI & POSSESSION OF COCAINE: On 9/16/2017 at 11:08 pm, Trooper First Class Jones stopped a vehicle on Armory Rd. in Prince Frederick for erratic driving., was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. A search subsequent to the arrest revealed possession of Cocaine. Hawkins was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: On 9/17/2017 at 8:03 am, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to the 200 block of Pawnee Lane in Lusby for a reported theft from a motor vehicle. The victim reported cash had been removed from inside the center console and other items were found lying in the driver's seat. The victim was unsure is the doors had been locked and no forced entry was noted. Investigation continues.THEFT OF CELLPHONE: On 9/20/2017 at 5:42 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod received a complaint of a theft of a cell phone. The victim reported using the phone during a visit with friends in Chesapeake Beach. Michael A. Brown, 19 of Owings threatened the victim demanding his cell phone. An arrest warrant has been requested for Brown.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 9/21/2017 at 5:19 pm, Trooper Marsch stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The odor of marijuana was detected and a probable cause search performed., was found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI & POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 9/21/2017 at 6:39 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick stopped a vehicle on Stoakley Rd. in Prince Frederick due to erratic driving., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A search subsequent to arrest revealed a small amount of heroin, Maguire was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.OPEN WARRANT / POSSESSION OF COCAINE: On 9/23/2017 at 11:38 pm, Trooper Marsch responded to the 400 block of West Dares Beach Rd. in Prince Frederick for a reported fight in progress. The subjects were located and were arguing on the sidewalk., was arrested on an open warrant through MSP Prince Frederick. A search incident to the arrest revealed a clear glass tube containing cocaine in Ogle's pocket. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 9/24/2017 at 3:13 am, Trooper First Class Robinson responded to the 1400 block of Knight Avenue in Dunkirk for a reported destruction of property. During the course of a heated argument,, smashed the windshield on the victim's vehicle. He was arrested for destruction of property and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Joseph A. Beebe, 39, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/16/2017 @ 01:38 am by TFC J. JonesJerry A. Jones, Jr., 47, of St. Leonard, arrested on 09/16/2017 @ 08:22 pm by TFC K. RobinsonReginald J. Hawkins, 57, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 09/16/2017 @ 11:07 pm by TFC J. JonesDarrell M. Savoy, 29, of Lusby, arrested on 09/17/2017 @ 01:13 pm by TFC N. RuckerDonald A. Behrens, 52, of St. Leonard, arrested on 09/19/2017 @ 07:53 pm by TFC T. DavisSean M. Maguire, 52, of Owings, arrested on 09/21/2017 @ 06:45 pm by TFC J. WarrickChristina M. Procopio, 31, of Owings, arrested on 09/21/2017 @ 09:20 pm by TPR. R. BackusJoshua R. James, 21, of St. Leonard, arrested on 09/23/2017 @ 05:52 pm by TFC J. Harrod