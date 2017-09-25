Human Remains Found Along I-695 in Anne Arundel Co.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (Sept. 25, 2017)—A Maryland State Police criminal investigation is underway after human remains were found Friday afternoon down an embankment along I-695 in Anne Arundel County.



The gender, race, age and identity of the individual are not known at this time. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.



Shortly after 4:30 p.m. yesterday, a motorist stopped on the shoulder of the inner loop ramp of I-695 to Rt. 10 south. While out of his car, the driver saw what appeared to be human remains down the embankment and called 911.



Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded and confirmed the remains. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators and Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to the scene.



Investigators found human skeletal remains lying on top of the ground. The remains were clothed. No identification was found with or near the body.



Personnel from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Glen Burnie Barrack, Maryland Transportation Authority and MDOT State Highway Administration assisted with the investigation and with traffic detours around the scene. The scene was secured overnight. Investigators will be returning to the scene for further processing today.



Although the cause and manner of death are not known at this time, nothing is being ruled out and State Police are investigating this as a potential homicide. Anyone with information about this death is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.