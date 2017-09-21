Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 21, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident reports.BREAKING AND ENTERING: On September 21 at 3:34 a.m., unknown suspect(s) pried open a door to a pizza delivery business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf. The suspect(s) made entry and attempted to steal money but were unsuccessful. Pfc. R. Gass is investigating.JOINT AGENCY SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT: On Wednesday, September 20, between 7:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and La Plata Police Department, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on northbound and southbound Leonardtown Road south of Renner Road. The checkpoint was conducted using funding from a grant provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office. A total of 1,534 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Officers issued seven citations, seven warnings, and two equipment repair orders. One person was charged with possession of marijuana. Two motorists were tested for suspected impairment; one was arrested for an illegal drug offense. Of the citations issued, one was to a suspended driver and another was for a vehicle with suspended registration plates.