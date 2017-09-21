St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Andrew Allen Klock, age 31, of California Ashley Lee Roberts, age 20, of Lexington Park Brandon Clarence Anthony Spiller, age 24, of Lusby Demetrius Roy Dyson, age 27, of Lexington Park Geoffrey Lamont Stone, Jr., age 29, of Waldorf James Edward Daniels, age 45, of Lexington Park Marc Ryan Gill, age 37, of Mechanicsville Rodolfo Palacios Ramirez, age 52, of Lexington Park Saeed Akhil Handon, age 21, of California Sean Marino Goins, age 36, of Leonardtown Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Sept. 21, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following arrest reports.ASSAULT: On 8/22/2017 Deputy Jason Smith responded to the 4100 block of Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect, struck the victim in the head with his fist. Deputy Smith observed visible sign of injury. Stone was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE #44463-17.DRUG ARREST: On 6/9/2017 an inmate at the St. Mary's County Detention Center was found unresponsive and transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment. The investigation determined the inmate had overdosed on suspected fentanyl which had been brought into the facility by another inmate identified as. The fentanyl was obtained by suspect, who then gave it to Handon. Handon then gave the fentanyl to Pressel's boyfriend,, also an inmate at the detention center. Klock gave a portion of the fentanyl to the inmate who subsequently overdosed. The investigation was conducted by the Narcotics Division. CASE #30319-17.was charged on 8/24/2017 by Corporal G. Knott with Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance, CDS Deliver Confinement, Possess Contraband Place of Confinement, Possession CDS while Confined, Contraband Delivery by Criminal Summons Service.was charged on 9-6/2017 by Corporal D. Corcoran with Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance, Contraband Delivery, CDS Delivery Confinement by Criminal Summons Service. No photo available.was charged on 8/24/2017 by Corporal G. Knott with Possession Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession Contraband Place of Confinement, and Possession CDS while Confined by Criminal Summons Service.ASSAULT: On 8/27/2017 Deputy T. Siciliano responded to the 47000 block of South Hampton Drive in Lexington Park for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect, grabbed the victim by the hair and threw the victim to the floor and into a wall causing visible signs of injury. Daniels was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault and Property destruction. CASE #45348-17.INDECENT EXPOSURE: On 8/26/2017 Deputy J. Bush responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park. The victim alleged suspect, knocked on the victim's door. The victim answered the door and went outside to find Ramirez exposing his genitalia in public. Ramirez was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Indecent Exposure. CASE #45214-17.VIOLATION PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 8/26/2017 Deputy T. Payne responded to a residence in the 37000 block of Dogwood Court in Mechanicsville for a violation of a protective order. The victim alleged suspect, was located inside the home in violation of an active protective order. Gill was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Violation of a Protective Order. CASE #45235-17.VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On 8/26/2017 Deputy M. Beyer responded to the 21000 block of Ritz Drive in Lexington Park for a reported violation of a protective order. The victim alleged suspect, was on the property in violation of an active protective order. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. She was charged with Violation of a Protective Order. CASE #45156-17.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 8/26/2017 Deputy D. McClure responded to the 21000 block of Brighton Avenue in Lexington Park for a disturbance. Deputy McClure located suspect, in the roadway yelling at another subject. Dyson refused all orders to stop and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct. CASE #45087-17.ASSAULT: On 8/29/2017 Corporal Carberry responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Colton Street in Leonardtown for a reported disturbance. The victim alleged suspect, grabbed the victim by the neck and hit the victim's head into a table. Goins was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE #45580-17.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 9/19/2017 DFC A. Beishline responded to the area of St. Lo Place in Lexington Park for a disturbance. Suspect, was cursing at neighbors and making threats. After several attempts to get Spiller to leave the area, Spiller was placed under arrest. Spiller was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Fail to Obey Lawful Order. CASE #49688-17.